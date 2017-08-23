Galaxy Note 8 Batteries Are Made By Samsung SDI & Murata

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 got announced in New York earlier today, and now a report surfaced on a Korean site, The Investor, regarding the Galaxy Note 8 battery packs. Samsung has been working with a company called ‘Watchdog group Underwriters Labs’ (UL) in order to make sure that the Galaxy Note 8’s battery is more than ready for primetime. This information was confirmed by UL’s President, Sajeev Jesudas. He confirmed that the Galaxy Note 8 was submitted to some rigorous tests in order to make sure that the battery is completely safe.

Now, some of you might remember that Samsung also introduced the eight-point battery safety tests following the Galaxy Note 7 debacle, which also helped the company make sure that batteries in the Galaxy Note 8 are safe. For those of you who do not remember, Samsung was actually forced to stop selling the Galaxy Note 7 twice, as the company actually completely discontinued the phone due to battery issues. The Galaxy Note 8 devices started having serious battery issues all around the globe, as the Galaxy Note 7 units were catching fire all over the place. Well, Samsung owned up to its mistake, and is not avoiding mentioning that, the company actually mentioned that during its presentation in New York today, and is going out of its way to prove to consumers that the lesson has been learned. It’s also worth noting that Samsung changed battery suppliers as well, according to The Investor, it switched from ATL to internally made units (by Samsung SDI), with some help from Murata.

The Galaxy Note 8 is the powerhouse pretty much everyone anticipated, the device is even more powerful than the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus, as it comes with 6GB of RAM on the inside, not to mention that it brings an additional layer of usability thanks to the S Pen stylus. The Galaxy Note 8 was announced in two SoC variants (Snapdragon 835 and Exynos 8895), while it comes with a 6.3-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display, and the device actually resembles its Galaxy S8 siblings quite a bit. The Galaxy Note 8 also comes with a dual camera setup on the back, and this is the first smartphone which sports a dual OIS camera setup. Those of you who would like to know more about the phone’s specs, click here.