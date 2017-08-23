Galaxy Note 7 Owners Eligible For A Galaxy Note 8 Discount

Owners of the Galaxy Note 7 are eligible for a significant discount on the Galaxy Note 8, Samsung confirmed earlier today at its Unpacked event during which it announced the successor to its ill-fated 2016 phablet. The price reduction that the company is offering comes in the form of a trade-in program which will allow eligible customers to save up to $425 on their purchase of the Galaxy Note 8. The offer will be available on Samsung’s official website once the pre-orders for its new device open tomorrow, the Seoul-based original equipment manufacturer said.

The firm has yet to disclose the exact details of this offer as not all trade-in devices will net former owners of the Galaxy Note 7 a $425 discount and the retail price of the device differs among wireless carriers in the United States, hovering around the $950 mark. That particular figure is also the most likely price tag of the unlocked Galaxy Note 8 in the country and the device is expected to be somewhat pricier in Europe. It’s currently unclear whether Samsung will be offering the same trade-in promotion on the Old Continent; the majority of former Galaxy Note 7 owners aren’t located in Europe seeing how the device wasn’t widely available for purchase in the region before being discontinued last year, though the South Korean company may ultimately also opt to reward those consumers for their loyalty, especially in light of the fact that celebrating customer loyalty was one of the main themes of today’s Unpacked event.

The Galaxy Note 8 itself is a significant upgrade on its discontinued predecessor, boasting the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 or Exynos 8895 system-on-chip (SoC), depending on the region, and featuring 6GB of RAM, at least 64GB of internal flash memory, and Samsung’s first mobile dual camera setup to date entailing two 12-megapixel sensors accompanied by a dual-LED flash. The handset will be available for pre-orders tomorrow and is scheduled to be released worldwide on September 15, with the pre-order promotion being live until the day before. Many industry watchers expect the phablet to be a massive commercial hit that will make final amends for the Galaxy Note 7 debacle and allow Samsung to move on and enter 2018 with a clean slate.