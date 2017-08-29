Galaxy J7+ Leak Points To THB 12,900 Price & 9/22 Launch

A recent Galaxy J7+ leak points to a THB 12,900 price for the phone as well as a September 22nd launch date, set to follow the pre-order period for the device in Thailand which begins on September 1st and ends on September 17th. THB 12,900 is about $389 USD, which seems like it would be fitting pricing considering the cost is right around what it would be for a mid-range phone and the Galaxy J7+ is a mid-range phone with mid-range specs to match the price.

More than just the availability and cost information, there are details on incentives that customers will get for purchasing the Galaxy J7+ within the pre-order dates. This isn’t too unlike what Samsung is offering to U.S. consumers for the Galaxy Note 8, though the timing for those gifts extends beyond the launch date of the phone, whereas the gifts that come with this device actually won’t be offered to those who purchase after the 17th. It’s also worth noting that this is for customers in Thailand and it’s not clear if the same kind of offer will be given to consumers in other regions where this device might end up being sold. As for the gifts, consumers who buy the Galaxy J7+ between September 1st and September 17th will get the new Samsung U Flex wireless headphones for free, which will normally retail for THB 2,490 within the country.

On top of the headphones, those who buy the phone specifically through the Samsung Brand Shop in the region will also get a clear soft shell case to put around the phone and keep it protected. So if you buy from the brand shop and within the listed dates, you’ll get a couple of freebies. Though the images here only show the device in a Black option, the phone will also be offered in Pink, and Gold, so there will be a few different choices for consumers who are interested in this device. The Galaxy J7+ will come running on Android Nougat with support for multi-window and other Nougat-related features, and it also supports Samsung’s Bixby software, while coming with 32GB of internal storage space and support for expandable storage up to 256GB through a microSD card.