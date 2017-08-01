Galaxy C7 (2017) Support Page Goes Live Ahead Of Release

Samsung China launched the official support page for the Galaxy C7 (2017) earlier this week, heavily suggesting that the upcoming mid-ranger is set to be released in the Far Eastern country in the immediate future. The device bearing the model number SM-C7100 was already certified by local telecommunications regulator TENAA, Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG), Wi-Fi Alliance (WFA), and a number of other regulatory agencies around the world in the last few months, with the South Korean original equipment manufacturer (OEM) reportedly obtaining all of the necessary approvals to release the smartphone in China.

Provided that the Galaxy C7 (2017) is released in the coming days, the device could become the first Samsung Electronics-made smartphone with a dual camera setup on its back panel. The mobile industry has been gradually adopting two-sensor imaging systems in recent years and Samsung is the last major phone maker that has yet to do so, though the company is now said to be preparing three such devices which are meant to be released by the end of the year – the Galaxy C7 (2017), Galaxy C10 Pro, and the Galaxy Note 8. The latter is presumably the only member of the dual camera trio that will be available globally, whereas both unannounced additions to the Galaxy C series are expected to be released in select markets around the world. Samsung’s Galaxy C lineup was previously meant to fill the performance and value gap between the Galaxy A and Galaxy S product families by offering devices that are comparable to the company’s premium offerings but a significantly lower cost. The Seoul-based consumer electronics manufacturer is likely to continue pursuing that product strategy in the future, though it remains to be seen how many markets end up receiving the Galaxy C7 (2017).

The device itself should sport a 5.5-inch Full HD display panel and be powered by an unspecified Exynos system-on-chip (SoC) with eight 64-bit cores clocked at a maximum frequency of 2.39GHz. Recent rumors suggested that the Galaxy C7 (2017) will be offered in two memory configurations, with the base model featuring 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage and the more premium variant having 4GB of RAM and 64GB of native flash memory.