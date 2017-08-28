G Suite Admins Can Now Manage Android Wear 2.0 Devices

Google has now launched a new update for Android Wear 2.0 and the company’s Google Mobile Management G Suite administrator tools to make it easier than ever for G Suite administrators to gain control over devices under their management. The launch has started as of this writing and will be rolling out across both Rapid Release and Scheduled Release tracks, providing benefits to all available editions of G Suite. Although the rollout has already officially started, it could take up to 3 days to reach “full feature visibility.” That’s a relatively short time frame for an update to roll out in, with consideration for the fact that it is releasing to all update tracks simultaneously but administrators should probably not be too concerned if it hasn’t hit all devices under their management yet.

As to what is entailed in the update itself, G Suite administrators will be able to enforce device policies across not only smartphones and tablets but also Android Wear 2.0 devices once the rollout has completed. Google provides the examples of allowing administrators to remotely wipe corporate data from an Android wearable that becomes lost or stolen, as well as the ability to require users to protect their devices with a PIN or password. However, administrators will be able to enact any device policies that would apply to a smart device in the hands of a corporate employee. What device administrators will most likely appreciate the most with this update, however, is that they don’t need to take any action for the changes to take effect. Once employee signs into his or her corporate account on an Android 2.0 wearable, that employee will be prompted by the system to download the Google Apps Device Policy application to the watch and follow the set-up directions to bring that device into compliance with the policies set by administrators.

For those who don’t already know, G Suite enables employees within a business or enterprise environment to communicate and collaborate securely in a way that is easily managed. This latest change may be a relatively small one, but one that administrators who manage employee-related devices will likely appreciate since it makes the management of such devices within a business or corporation a much more seamless process. More information on the suite of tools and this update can be found through the source link below.