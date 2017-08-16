Foursquare Swarm 5.0 Debuts A Redesign And Many New Features

The 5.0 update for the Foursquare Swarm: Check In app started rolling out on the Google Play Store just moments ago and should soon be available for download in all parts of the world, the New York City-based search-and-discovery service announced on Wednesday. The latest version of the mobile tool has been in the making for some time now and Foursquare already promised this particular build is set to completely revamp the way people use its app, much like it did on iOS which received the same update just last week.

Following the installation of the Foursquare Swarm version 5.0, users will be greeted with a new interface that prioritizes the check-in map, allowing them to quickly access this particular feature from several points on the screen. Checking in on the map will now also be accompanied by a new animation depicting a dropping pin which should both make the app feel more polished and indirectly communicate with users, letting them know that the new mobile map is significantly more interactive than its predecessor, the company said, adding that the map was also made shareable in the latest stable build of the service. Sharing is another theme of this update, with the firm ennobling this particular functionality by encouraging users to continue exploring their surroundings and win sticker updates regardless of whether they’re interested in checking in privately or publicly. The app now also comes with several new sections that will allow you to easily keep track of the progress of your friends with whom you’re competing for digital territorial dominance. Furthermore, those same friends are now searchable by name and location history, Foursquare confirmed.

A redesigned profile screen is also part of the new package, providing users with a quick way to see their achievements and various stats pertaining to their past visits and other accomplishments. For motivational purposes, this section of the app now differentiates between previously visited places and locations that users said they want to visit in the past but are yet to do so. Follow the Google Play Store link below to check if Foursquare Swarm 5.0 is already available for download in your territory or refer to the gallery beneath it to see how the app’s new features look like in practice.