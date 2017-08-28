Four DOOGEE-Branded Smartphones Are On Sale At AliExpress

DOOGEE has just kicked off a new sale on AliExpress, for those of you who are interested in getting some of the company’s smartphones. The DOOGEE BL7000 and DOOGEE S60 are currently available for a pre-order, with incentives if you decide to get one of these two phones. The DOOGEE BL7000 is currently available for $159.99 (20 percent off), and the first 50 buyers will also get a gift package. The DOOGEE S60, on the other hand, can now be pre-ordered for $269.99, which means it is $30 more affordable than it will be once it becomes available for open purchase.

Now, in addition to these two phones, you can also get the DOOGEE MIX and the DOOGEE BL5000. The company’s ‘bezel-less’ DOOGEE MIX handset is priced at $159.99, while the DOOGEE BL5000 costs $139.99. Do keep in mind that this sale lasts from August 28 to September 1, just in case you’re interested in getting of the aforementioned devices. DOOGEE’s store on AliExpress is actually quite popular it seems, at least according to DOOGEE, the company managed to become one of the three most popular smartphone stores on AliExpress. The DOOGEE MIX is quite probably the most appealing DOOGEE-branded smartphone in terms of the design. This handset is made out of metal and glass, and it sports really thin bezels. The device sports a 5.5-inch AMOLED display, while it is fueled by the Helio P25 64-bit octa-core processor. The phone comes with 6GB of RAM, while 16 and 8-megapixel snappers are placed on its back.

The DOOGEE BL5000 and BL7000 are DOOGEE’s big battery smartphones, the first has a 5,500mAh battery, while the latter comes with a 7,060mAh unit. The DOOGEE BL5000 sports a more round body than the BL7000, and it allegedly fits in your hand better than the BL7000, at least according to the company. Both of these smartphones include dual 13-megapixel shooters on their back sides, same goes for 4GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage, while both devices also offers fast charging. If you’d like to know more about DOOGEE’s sale, and perhaps purchase one of the aforementioned devices, follow the source link down below.