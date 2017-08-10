Four Different Nokia 2 Models Certified By The FCC

The Nokia 2 has been recently spotted in the FCC’s database in four variants, indicating that HMD Global is readying the device for an upcoming release which may take place in multiple regions. The four different FCC applications reveal the model numbers TA-1007, TA-1023, TA-1029, and TA-1035, however, no other details regarding the internal hardware of the phone(s) have been disclosed so far.

The Nokia 2 is not entirely shrouded in mystery as HMD Global already confirmed that the device with this name exists and is set for a market release before the end of the year, and over the past several weeks, the handset has been pushed into the headlines following a variety of leaks and rumors. Spec-wise, the Nokia 2 is expected to fit in the low-end market segment and according to some recently uncovered information from Geekbench, the smartphone should be powered by a Qualcomm SoC, presumably the Snapdragon 210 chipset. Either way, the silicon will reportedly be accompanied with 1GB or 2GB of RAM, and the device could also make use of an 8-megapixel main camera coupled with a 5-megapixel front-facing sensor, as well as a 2,800mAh battery. Other rumors indicated that the Nokia 2 should accommodate a 5-inch display panel which is unlikely to carry a resolution higher than 720p, and like the three other Nokia smartphones launched by HMD Global throughout 2017, the Nokia 2 will be powered by near-stock Android OS. However, unlike the rest of Nokia’s smartphones released so far this year, the upcoming budget-friendly model will reportedly switch gears and adopt on-screen navigation buttons as opposed to relying on capacitive keys.

Aside from the Nokia 2, HMD Global also intends on releasing the Nokia 8 which is rumored to be officially announced on August 16. However, while the Nokia 2 is expected to fit in the lower-end market segment, the Nokia 8 will sit at the opposite end of the price spectrum, boasting premium specifications, including a 5.3-inch display with a resolution of 2560 x 1440. Having said that and considering Nokia 2’s newly acquired FCC certification, there is a possibility that the Finnish company might launch both smartphones within the next couple of weeks, covering a wider price spectrum for different budgets.