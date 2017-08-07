Fossil Launches Pre-Sale For Q Explorist & Q Venture Watches

Fossil has officially launched a pre-sale for its Q Explorist and Q Venture smartwatches. Both devices can now be picked up from Fossil’s online shop, with multiple variations of each watch including different colored watch cases and metal as well as leather bands. Both watches will cost $255 with the leather band, while the metal bands will kick that price up another $20 for a total of $275. Worth mentioning though is that these are pre-sale prices, as those costs will jump up to their normal prices once they launch in the Fall this year according to Fossil, moving from $255 and $275 to $295 and $315 respectively.

That being said, anyone who has been interested in either of these upcoming watches from Fossil would be wise to pick them up during the pre-sale if they want to save a little bit of money. The Fossil Q Explorist and Q Venture are both running on Android Wear 2.0, which is probably no surprise as there likely won’t be any more Android Wear watches launching with older software at this point. Both watches also feature a completely round display, making these Fossil’s first two smartwatches to carry this particular design trait.

Fossil initially announced the Q Explorist and Q Venture back at the end of March, but at the time had not mentioned any information about when consumers would be able to purchase either new smartwatch. As a recap, both watches come powered by a Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor from Qualcomm, with 4GB of internal storage and 512MB of RAM. The Q Explorist and Q Venture are Fossil’s thinnest smartwatches so far, measuring at just 11.3mm, while the case diameter measures at 42mm for the Q Venture and 44mm for the Q Explorist. Both watches also come with an IP67 rating so they’re resistant to dust and water, which puts them on par with many of the other smartwatches out there. The Q Explorist will be available with leather straps in Navy, Brown, and Luggage colors, while the metal bands come in Silver and Smoke. The Q Venture on the other hand will offer the leather option in Sand with a Rose Gold watch case, while the metal options include plain stainless steel, Rose Gold, and a Rose Gold with jewels around the bezel and band. Fossil’s press release details don’t specifically mention when the watches will launch officially, but the website for each watch variation shows that they will be ready to ship out by September 24th, so this is likely the launch date.