Football Manager Mobile 2018 Gets A November Release Date

Football Manager Mobile 2018 received a release date earlier this week, with Sports Interactive announcing that its next portable game will be available for Android devices on November 10. The same date will also mark the launch of Football Manager Touch 2018 and the two versions will be similar to their predecessors which were released last fall; Football Manager Mobile 2018 will be a standalone game designed specifically for smartphones and low-end tablets, whereas Football Manager Touch 2018 will be a hybrid of a mobile game and a PC simulation that won’t come with all features from the desktop version but is still set to offer cross-platform gameplay using cloud saves, allowing you to easily continue your digital career of a top-flight football/soccer manager even when you’re away from your computer. As expected, Sports Interactive and Sega confirmed that Football Manager Touch 2018 will only be available for the last several iPad models and high-end Android tablets, though the exact compatibility list has yet to be released.

Anyone who purchases the PC version of Football Manager 2018 for Windows, Linux, and macOS will also receive a free copy of Football Manager Touch 2018, the developer confirmed, adding that this promotion doesn’t have an expiry date and all of its customers are eligible for a free version of the mobile game regardless of whether they pre-order the upcoming title or buy it once it’s already out. Apart from the Google Play Store, the Android port of Football Manager Mobile 2018 will also be available on the Amazon Appstore, though it’s still unclear whether the same will apply to Football Manager Touch 2018. Neither the developer nor publisher have yet shared any pricing details on either portable version of the game, though the price tags of the two titles shouldn’t differ from those attached to their older creations; Football Manager Touch 2018 should hence be available for $19.99, whereas Football Manager Mobile 2018 is likely to be offered for around half that price.

Apart from updated rosters, both games will also offer a plethora of new features that are meant to make Sports Interactive’s latest portable football management experience more realistic than ever and additional information on the upcoming titles is likely to be revealed by the developer in the coming weeks.