Fitbit Launches Flyer Headphones & Aria 2 Smart Scale

Fitbit today launched a number of new products, including the Fitbit Flyer Wireless Fitness Headphones, the company’s first Bluetooth earphones, and the Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi Smart Scale. The headphones are now available for pre-orders from Fitbit’s online site and will be offered by a number of other online retailers including Amazon from tomorrow, and will be available in stores in various markets in October, although no specific release date has yet been given. The Flyer comes in a choice of Lunar Gray and Nightfall Blue colors with a price of $129.95. Alternatively, the Aria 2 smart scale is also available for pre-orders today and has the same price tag, being offered in Black and White colors and scheduled for a release this fall.

The Fitbit Flyer in-ear headphones that were previously leaked are resistant to splashes of water and sweat and are durable thanks to a hydrophobic nano-coating layer, Fitbit said. Apart from listening to music, users will also be able to tune in to audio coaching lessons for running and walking via the Fitbit Coach app that will be available this fall for smartphones and the Fitbit Ionic smartwatch which was also announced today. The headphones feature Waves MaxxAudio technology, offering clear audio with dynamic range, and feature Passive Noise Isolation, AAC wireless codec, and 8.6mm driver size. Users can choose from two sound profiles, Power Boost and Signature, using the three-button control box on the headphones that can also provide audio prompts concerning incoming calls, song volume, battery life, and more. The product boasts interchangeable ear tips, fins, and wings in order to ensure a better fit. The dual microphone can be used for hands-free phone calls and the headphones offer a playing time of up to six hours, with users being able to use them for an entire hour after a 15-minute charging session, the San Francisco-based firm claims.

The Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scale is an FDA-regulated device and a follow-up to the original Aria. It measures not only weight but also body composition such as lean mass, BMI, and body fat percentage. It can be synced with other Fitbit devices and the Fitbit app to conveniently track your progress and is easy to set up via a Bluetooth connection on a smartphone and a Wi-Fi network. Its design encompasses a polished glass surface and a refreshed user interface with personalized icons and greetings, as well as improved accuracy, and the scale can support up to eight different user profiles so family members can keep their individual data private.