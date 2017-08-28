Fitbit Debuts Ionic, A New Fitness-Oriented Smartwatch

Fitbit on Monday announced Ionic, its first true fitness-oriented smartwatch aimed at demanding consumers on the lookout for a reliable health monitoring solution which offers a highly customizable experience. The newly revealed wearable features the SpO2 sensor which Fitbit claims can provide you with detailed insights into your fitness activities, with the device itself also being water-resistant up to 50 meters, having GPS capabilities, and boasting standalone support for dynamic workout routines. The Fitbit Ionic seems to be the same product that was leaked earlier this month, though previous reports were vague in regards to its availability, with insiders only stating that the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) wants to have the smartwatch ready in time for this year’s holiday season.

Fitbit’s latest wearable offers over four days of battery life depending on its use cases, the company said, adding that it also ships with support for smartphone notifications, music, clock faces, and contactless payments. Apps designed for the Ionic will be downloadable from the Fitbit App Gallery which is expected to offer a limited number of tools once the device launches but should expand its portfolio with time. The Ionic can already be pre-ordered directly from Fitbit and will also be available for advanced orders from Amazon, Best Buy, Verizon, Kohl’s, Macy’s, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Target as of tomorrow. The price of the wearable is set at $295.99, with the gadget being offered in three color variants – a Smoke Gray body and clasp with a Charcoal band, a Silver Gray device and clasp with a Blue Gray band, and a Burnt Orange case with a Slate Blue band. Additional classic accessories for the Ionic will be sold separately for $29.95, with that price tag also being attached to the two-toned breathable Sport Band, Fitbit said, adding that its handmade Horween leather accessories will set you back $59.95 and be available in Midnight Blue and Cognac variants.

The Fitbit Ionic should be compatible with all Android smartphones that currently work with the company’s other offerings and is scheduled to be commercially released in October. The San Francisco-based wearable company is also preparing an Adidas-branded limited edition of the device which will be available for purchase at some point in 2018, whereas the Fitbit app SDK will be opened to developers next month.