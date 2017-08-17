First Official Meizu M6 Note’s Camera Sample Appears Online

The first official camera sample from the Meizu M6 Note appeared online on Thursday, having originally been shared by the company’s Vice President Li Nan. The photograph that can be seen above was heavily resized and compressed before being shared on Chinese social media website Weibo, so accurately judging the sharpness and detail preservation of the upcoming smartphone isn’t possible, though the fact that the wave depicted in the image is in focus reveals that the photograph was taken at a high shutter speed and wide aperture. The camera sample also indicates that the Meizu M6 Note — which will be marketed as the Charm Blue Note 6 in the Far Eastern country — may support phase detection autofocus (PDAF) or possibly even laser autofocus; while the fact that the image was taken in good lighting conditions certainly affects its quality, contemporary mobile camera systems still struggle with quickly focusing on objects and some rapidly moving subjects like waves remain almost impossible focusing targets for many devices, suggesting that the Meizu M6 Note may support some advanced imaging technologies.

According to Meizu’s previous teasers and recent rumors about the upcoming handset, the M6 Note will ship with a dual camera setup entailing two vertically arranged sensors accompanied by a dual-LED (dual tone) flash. The system is likely to feature a wide-angle lens and a telephoto one, thus being similar to the solution introduced by the OnePlus 5 and a number of other Android smartphones in recent times. This sensor combination should allow the device to quickly change focus points while also being a relatively capable tool for photographing panoramas. Industry insiders previously said that the main imaging system of the M6 Note will also feature optical image stabilization (OIS) support, though that likely only applies to the wide-angle camera and not the telephoto one.

The M6 Note is said to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 and a 4,000mAh battery which will power a 5.5-inch Full HD display panel. The Chinese consumer electronics manufacturer already confirmed that the device will be officially announced next Wednesday, August 23, though it likely won’t be available in many markets outside of the company’s home country.