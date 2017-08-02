Fire TV Gets Far-Field Voice Control Via Alexa

Fire TV is getting far-field voice control via Alexa thanks to the newly added support between Fire TV and any Echo device like the Echo, Echo Dot, and Echo Show. Thanks to this newly added feature, users with an Amazon Fire TV or Amazon Fire TV Stick who also own an Echo device will be able to speak to their Fire TV device and ask Alexa to play specific shows, which will then prompt the Fire TV device to start an episode of the show they requested.

Playing episodes of requested TV shows is not the only trick though. Users will also have a handful of other functions that they can ask Alexa to perform, such as launching apps that are installed on their Fire TV. The far-field voice controls will also feature playback options allowing users to manage playback of whatever content is currently playing, so if you need to pause a show to get up and answer the door but can’t find the remote, not a problem, just ask Alexa to take care of it for you.

Other functions that will be available include asking Alexa to switch between HDMI inputs and muting the volume, and if you aren’t really sure what it is that you want to watch you can simply ask Alexa to switch your Fire TV device to a certain channel instead and just watch whatever comes up on screen. You’ll even be able to launch the on-screen channel guide if you’d prefer to just browse through content. As of right now the far-field voice control via Alexa will be available to US consumers only according to Amazon but it will be available on all generations of the Fire TV and Fire TV stick and support for this feature will begin hitting devices as of today, and by week’s end those with an Amazon Fire TV smart TV will have access to the feature as well. In the near future, Amazon will also be adding the capability for Fire TV device owners to view footage of their smart home cameras through Alexa’s voice commands, with compatibility for a variety of different smart home cameras like those from Ring, August, Logitech and more, though Amazon doesn’t mention a specific date for the launch of this particular feature.