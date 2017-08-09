Fantom Is A Smartwatch Aimed Solely At Football/Soccer Fans

Smartwatches and wearables tend to offer as many features as they can. However, the Fantom smartwatch is not one of those smartwatches, as this is a smartwatch that not only offers limited functionality, but is also aimed at very specific users – fans of football (soccer).

Although the Fantom has yet to come to market, the company’s website does make it clear that it will be arriving in the Autumn. In addition, the website does also make it clear that this is a football fan-focused smartwatch. So much so that the company pegs the Phantom as “the world’s first smartwatch only for football fans.” While also addressing its limited functionality as one of its selling points. According to the website, “ordinary smartwatches comes with zillions of features. Real fans don’t need that.” Instead, the Fantom looks to solely focus on the features that a football fan might want to see. Such as live match data (including automatically switching to a match mode when a game kicks off), inside info, throwback information on a specific club), and what the company refers to as a ‘Fan Finder’ feature which presumably makes use of GPS to let one fan know if like-minded fans are nearby.

Which is the other big limitation here, as this smartwatch is not only just aimed at football fans, but is specifically designed to work in conjunction with only the wearer’s favorite team. So instead of providing information about football in general or a specific league, it is designed to work and provide data and feedback on individual teams. At present, the website does seem to already be showing support for a wide selection of major worldwide teams, although it does seem to be the case that much of that current support is for the English Premier League with less support shown for other worldwide leagues. One of the added benefits of this team-specific approach though, is that a Fantom can be crafted in a specific team’s colors, as well as sporting the team’s official badge on its display. For those who would like to sign up to be one of the first to sport their team’s Fandom smartwatch, head through the link below for more details.