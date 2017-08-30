Fan-Made Concept Of 2017 Sharp Aquos Hits YouTube

A new fan-made concept design for a future Sharp Aquos has hit YouTube today that shows a device bearing some similarity to a purported leak from earlier this month. The original Sharp Aquos smartphone released back in 2014 and there have been several Aquos-branded devices since then. With that said, the rumored new device in question is expected to be a true successor to that earlier iteration and appears to follow many design cues set by that earlier handset. The concept itself, which was thrown together by Concept Creator and can be found on the associated YouTube Channel, is both an interesting and fairly accurate take on Sharp’s design language so it’s definitely worth a look.

To begin with, Sharp has been a long-time player in the market with bezel-less phone designs and this new concept doesn’t move in a different direction. As with previous iterations and the most recent leak, the 2017 Aquos features only a bare minimum of bezel surrounding the screen. The only immediately noticeable bezel, in fact, flows along the bottom of the display. The entire thing appears to be wrapped in a machined metal casing. Moreover, like that previous device, the front facing camera is embedded in that bezel along the bottom of the device. Also mimicking the design aspirations of Sharp’s last Aquos device in combination with modern design standards, the designer of the concept has envisioned dual bottom-firing speakers and a USB Type C port for charging and data transfers. Where the concept differs from the recently leaked images, however, is in the placement of hardware buttons. The previously leaked image appears to separate the volume rocker from the power button – with the former being on the left-hand side of the device while the latter is on the right-hand side nearest the thumb for right-handed users. Concept Creator’s concept, meanwhile, places both volume rocker and power button on the right-hand side of the device.

While there has not been any confirmation that Sharp is actually working on a new addition to its Aquos line, the new renders appear to be a more premium device building on the recently revealed Aquos S2. All of this could indicate a more flag-ship oriented device could be released by the manufacturer but, as is always the case with leaks and rumors, it may be best to take the news with a healthy dose of skepticism until something official is announced. In the meantime, the latest concept is nice to look at, at the very least.