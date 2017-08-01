Facer Users Can Now Compete To Win The Huawei Watch 2

Co-founder and CEO of smartwatch watch face platform Facer made a new announcement earlier this week, inviting the company’s user base to participate in a contest for a chance of winning the Huawei Watch 2. The event is meant to celebrate the recent introduction of the new “follow” feature to Facer, and participants will compete for the final goal of reaching 1,000 followers on the platform.

The rules of the contest are fairly straightforward and any Facer users can participate in the competition as long as they comply with the platform’s terms of service. The only goal in the competition is to reach 1,000 followers, and while there is no time limit, there will be only one prize reserved for the first Facer designer able to reach that number. The company also prepared a list of guidelines for users that may be wondering how they can earn more followers. The recently released tips include having a picture and a bio attached to one’s user profile, creating and publishing great watch faces that other Facer users will enjoy, and being active and in the platform’s online community.

Regarding the prize itself, the Huawei Watch 2 model on offer boasts Bluetooth-only connectivity and a Carbon Black finish. The smartwatch in question was introduced earlier this year, accommodating a 1.2-inch circular AMOLED display panel covered with a sheet of protective Corning Gorilla Glass. The smartwatch is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 system-on-chip (SoC), 768MB of RAM, and features 4GB of internal memory. It also boasts an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, swappable wrist straps, and a largely sports-ortiented designed meant to appeal to physically active consumers. All of those internal components rely on a 420mAh battery and the smartwatch runs Android Wear 2.0 out of the box, giving users access to new wearable features Google launched earlier this year, including Android Pay mobile payments, support for the Google Assistant AI companion, dedicated smartwatch applications, and native support for messaging. Readers who may want to participate in Facer’s contest for a chance at winning the Huawei Watch 2 can learn more details about the competition by following the source link below.