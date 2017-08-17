Facebook Intros Assistant M In Australia, UK & South Africa

After launching in Canada, Facebook’s AI-powered virtual assistant, M, has also launched in major English-speaking countries like Australia, United Kingdom, and South Africa. Like the launch in Canada, most of the features that M offers in the United States will be available in those three states except for a select set of services that the social media giant may need more time to properly implement. Among the features that will not be available is the third-party chat extensions suggestion, which prompts the user to initiate a conversation with third-party chatbots. Some of the affected chatbots include the Delivery.com food orders, Spotify Music, and the Food Network recipes. It is also not surprising if the money sharing feature that M currently offers in the United States will make it to other countries.

Facebook’s virtual assistant primarily reads the messages sent over the company’s chat platform Messenger and using the patterns found in the messages to recommend certain actions. For example, a set of stickers may be suggested that could be used to respond to a message sent by another user. It can also suggest services, like booking hotels and reserving seats in a flight, if the conversation between two Facebook users tackles topics related to the services. M also has the capacity to determine whether people are planning an event and if the AI thinks that they do, the assistant then suggests a calendar entry related to the plan.

While it took around 2 years, it seems that Facebook is now on track to expand the reach of its personal assistant worldwide. A product manager working for the Menlo Park-based social media company, David Marcus, promised that more countries will soon take advantage of the firm’s latest offering although he did not provide a specific timeline regarding the roll out of its service. People who speak the Spanish language, on the other hand, has the option to use the assistant M for Spanish speakers instead. This version is already available in the United States, Spain, and Mexico. Like its English counterpart, the assistant M for Spanish speakers may also roll out to countries in the Latin America soon.