Facebook Adds Two More Ways To Celebrate Birthdays

Facebook has launched two new features that could help people celebrate their birthdays with the help of their social media accounts. The first feature that the company announced is the ability of the celebrant to start a fundraising campaign. This service is targeted towards people who prefer spending their birthdays by supporting a specific cause rather than by receiving greetings and gifts. Facebook allows its users in the United States to choose a beneficiary among the 750,000 non-profits available on its platform. Once the person has accomplished the selection process, people who are friends with the celebrant will receive a notification inviting them to support the chosen cause. Once the notification is tapped, they will be transferred to a page detailing the story and mission of the non-profit. Donations can also be made on that page by simply pressing the “donate” button and then following the prompts given by the application. The page also shows the amount of money raised by the fundraiser within the period of time that it is active.

Another new way to greet friends on their special day is by shareable birthday videos. The videos will be automatically generated by the company’s servers and it may show a greeting that is tailored to the individual alongside pictures taken with their friends. Once this feature rolls out, users will see these videos when a close friend celebrates their birthday. Like the social network’s friendship anniversary short clips, they will then have a choice to share the content with the celebrant or not.

For more than 10 years, Facebook has developed numerous ways to greet loved ones on their special day. Back in 2005, the social network launched My Parties, which was originally used to organize birthday parties and other related events. This function later evolved to become Events, which up to now is a mainstay of the social media giant. Other developments include the launch of timeline posts, birthday notifications, and cards that aggregate messages from friends and relatives. Last year, a feature dubbed as the Video Cam allows users to make a 15-second-long video and share it directly with the celebrant. Since birthday celebrations drive a significant uptick in user interaction, it is not surprising that the tech giant is developing more ways to encourage users to celebrate their special day online.