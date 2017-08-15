Exynos 8895-Powered Galaxy Note 8 Pops Up On GFXBench

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 has just popped up on GFXBench, ahead of its announcement which will happen on August 23. Having said that, GFXBench revealed the Galaxy Note 8’s specs, and they’re in line what previous rumors and leaks suggested, though the device’s display is slightly larger than anticipated, while GFXBench mentions the phone’s rear-facing camera, but due to the limitations of the benchmarking site, we only get info regarding one of the phone’s rear-facing cameras, not the second sensor which will almost certainly be included.

According to GFXBench, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will sport a 6.4-inch QHD+ (2960 x 1440) display, and we’re looking at the Super AMOLED Infinity display here, which will, similarly to the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus’ panel, will be curved on the sides. This seems to be the Exynos variant of the Galaxy Note 8, as the Exynos 8895 64-bit octa-core SoC is mentioned by GFXBench, though Samsung is also expected to announce the Snapdragon 835-powered Galaxy Note 8 on August 23. For those of you who do not know, the Exynos 8895 comes with the Mali-G71 GPU for graphics, which is also listed by the source. A 12-megapixel shooter is mentioned by GFXBench, and it’s possible that the Galaxy Note 8 will utilize two 12-megapixel snappers. An 8-megapixel shooter is available on the front side of the device, and Android 7.1.1 Nougat will come pre-installed on this phone, along with Samsung’s custom UI. GFXBench also mentions that the Galaxy Note 8 comes with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage.

That is pretty much all the info that was mentioned by GFXBench. The Galaxy Note 8 had surfaced a number of times in the past, and the device will resemble its siblings, the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus quite a bit, though it will come with less rounded corners, and include a dual camera setup on the back. It’s also worth saying that the S Pen will be included in this package, and the fingerprint scanner will be placed on the back of the device. The Galaxy Note 8 will likely include an iris scanner, as well as face recognition technology, just like the two Galaxy S8 handsets.