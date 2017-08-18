This Extension Can Turn Allo For Web Into Google Hangouts

Allo For Web can be reskinned into a Google Hangouts clone with a certain combination of services, some users have discovered on Thursday. Google started rolling out the browser version of its Allo messenger earlier this week and essentially all owners of Android devices around the world can already take advantage of it by connecting their mobile app to the computer on which they want to run Allo. The Alphabet-owned company has recently been positioning Allo as an alternative to Google Hangouts for private individuals and if the design of its new service is what’s been preventing you from making the switch so far, the method outlined below may be enough for you to transition your private messaging activities to Google Allo.

The technique is based on the Stylish Chrome extension for Google’s popular Internet browser, so make sure to download and install it before doing anything else. After that’s said and done, go to userstyles.org and locate the Google Allo – Hangouts theme. Selecting this option should automatically prompt Chrome to ask you if you want to install the theme, so confirm your selection and you can start enjoying the new, reskinned version of Google Allo. If clicking the theme doesn’t prompt a dialog screen to come up, consider reinstalling the Stylish Chrome extension or reinstalling the browser altogether, though with the method being this straightforward, there aren’t many things that can go wrong. With that said, the solution still involves a third-party Chrome extension and an independently developed CSS style, so note that you’re installing both at your own risk and the creators of both may choose to stop supporting their software at any point in the future.

Google Allo has been on the market for close to a year now and the Mountain View, California-based tech giant took several months to develop the browser version of the service. As of this writing, there’s no indication that a true desktop port of Google Allo is in the making, though that seems like a probable scenario. For the time being, getting Allo to act as a desktop client is possible only by using a number of Chrome extensions that reskin the browser itself.