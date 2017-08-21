Exclusive Deal: iDeaUSA Active Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones $71.99

If you are in the market for a new set of headphones, then one option which might be worth checking out is the iDeaUSA Active Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones. As these are Bluetooth-supported headphones, they are able to remotely connect to any Bluetooth-enabled smartphone, allowing for a wireless listening experience. Although, these are also headphones which come with a 3.5 mm jack port (cable included) so that they can be used in a traditional wired fashion as and when needed.

Another point worth noting is that these are Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) headphones which means they do come with the ability to shut out background noise. So whether you are walking down a busy road, boarding a noisy flight, or working in a busy environment, these headphones will make sure that all you do hear is the music. With iDeaUSA stating that as much as 85-percent of ambient sound can be cut out when the ANC feature is activated. As these are wireless headphones they do come with their own 500 mAh battery, which is listed to offer up to 20 hours of usage with ANC enabled. For those times when you are in an environment where the ANC functionality is not needed, the battery is rated to last up to 25 hours before needing a charge. Likewise, when left in standby mode, a full charge will result in up to 250 hours of standby time. When the headphones do need to be charged, a full recharge can be obtained in just two hours. So not only do these headphones charge fast, but do offer a good return in battery life for that charge.

As for the rest of the specs, the iDeaUSA Active Noise Cancelling Headphones feature 40mm drivers, offer a frequency response of 20Hz-20KHz, along with a Sensitivity of 103±3dB. So these are headphones that are designed to offer a high quality and dynamic sound output. In addition, the Bluetooth (4.1) support also includes support for apt-X, which will further add to the quality of the sound on offer. With this being Bluetooth 4.1, these headphones are able to establish and maintain a reliable and consistent connection up to a distance of 33 feet away from a streaming device. While their general design looks to ensure a comfortable fit and largely thanks to the rotatable ear cups which come padded with memory foam, as well as a headband that can be adjusted as and when needed.

In terms of the price, these are headphones which come with a $159.99 suggested price, although they can be currently purchased online for $89.99. However, using coupon code BRZSZOPH will bring the price down to only $71.99. Which represents a 20-percent discount on what is already a low price for these headphones. As to be expected this is a limited time deal so those who do want to take advantage of the lower price will need to apply the coupon and purchase the headphones before August 27. Those interested in finding out more about the iDeaUSA Active Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones, head through the link below.

Use coupon code BRZSZOPH

Use coupon code BRZSZOPH