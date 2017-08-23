Even More Galaxy Note 8 Renders Leak Ahead Of Its Launch

The Galaxy Note 8 was leaked in 16 renders earlier today, mere hours before the upcoming Android phablet is set to be announced by Samsung Electronics following months of anticipation. Some of the seemingly official renders of the device were already sighted online in recent months, though many of them have been uncovered only now and hint at a number of promotional posters that the South Korean consumer electronics manufacturer may have prepared for advertising its most powerful smartphone to date.

The renders show the black and gold variants of the flagship which is also said to be offered in Deep Blue and Orchid Gray colors, in addition to giving more credence to recent reports about the Galaxy Note 8 being compatible with the Samsung Desktop Experience (DeX) station. The accessory which debuted alongside the Galaxy S8 series this spring was designed to turn Samsung’s high-end offerings into capable desktop computer alternatives and consumers in some countries will be able to get the device free of charge if they pre-order the Galaxy Note 8 until September 14, previous leaks have suggested. The latest set of renders also contains several depictions of the new and improved S Pen which is said to be even more versatile than the one which accompanied the discontinued Galaxy Note 7, though it’s still unclear how many pressure levels will Samsung’s latest take on a mobile stylus support.

The Galaxy Note 8 is set to be officially unveiled later today at Samsung’s Unpacked event which is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. ET. The device is expected to debut with a new version of the Infinity Display panel, a 6.3-inch Super AMOLED screen with QHD resolution support and an 18.5:9 aspect ratio, in addition to boasting a nearly bezel-less design that’s similar but less rounded to the look of the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus. The international variants of the handset are said to be powered by the Samsung-made Exynos 8895 system-on-chip (SoC), whereas the U.S. models should feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835, both of which were manufactured on the 10nm process node. The device is widely expected to boast 6GB of RAM and be offered in two variants with 64GB and 128GB of native storage space, in addition to featuring a dual camera setup with two 12-megapixel sensors and an 8-megapixel front camera.