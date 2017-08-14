Essential Phone To Offer 2 Year Protection Plan

One of the most anticipated phones of the year, The Essential PH-1, made quite the racket when it was announced a few months ago. This device promises to offer robust hardware and a fresh take on software, all encapsulated in an ecosystem where everything “plays nicely” with one another. Looking at what the PH-1 has to offer, it seemed to have everything, except for any sort of protection plan. Well, based on some recent news and an upset Reddit user, it seems that Essential has changed that. Along with the price tag of $749, the buyer can tack on an insurance plan that’s good for two years for the price of $99. For the extra fee, you are protected from four different scenarios that may cause your device to stop functioning.

There’s a default one year limited warranty which covers defects in the materials & workmanship, and offers express shipping for replacements. The two year plan also covers defects, but in addition to that, it covers everyday wear and tear from day one, accidental damage (falls, spills, cracks) and power surges. To top it off, the two year plan also support express shipping on replacements. The Essential website makes a huge deal about the durability of the PH-1, showing a clip of a drop test and boasting about the materials. The PH-1 sports a ceramic body with a titanium frame, both of which contrast the Aluminum and glass materials of most smartphones. This means that Essential has faith that the PH-1 can withstand a lot of abuse, but it’s nice to know that the company is still offering some sort of protection plan despite how durable this phone is. Regardless of what metal is used in the frame, the display has almost no bezels on three of the four sides, and the camera module is completely flush with the body. Both of these factors subtract significantly from fall protection.

The Reddit post did point out something interesting, though. It quoted the user agreement, which basically said that Essential can not assure you that any replacement parts will be identical to the parts that are being replaced, a detail which could get Essential into some trouble down the road. Having a protection plan brings much needed peace of mind in this world of delicate devices. Not only that, but it helps build trust in a company knowing that you are in good hands. With the $99 price, the two year protection plan will bring the price of the Essential PH-1 into the Galaxy S8 territory. When the PH-1 is officially unveiled, the world will see if this large price tag is worth it.