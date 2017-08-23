Essential PH-1 Up For Pre-Order Directly From The Company

The Essential PH-1 is now available for pre-order directly from the company that made it, Essential. Do keep in mind that Sprint is the only carrier in the US that offers the Essential PH-1, but if you’re looking for an unlocked device, you have three options, Essential, Best Buy and Amazon. The device has been available for pre-order from Amazon since August 17, and today you can pre-order it directly from the company, or through Best Buy.

Those of you who are interested, can now pre-order the Essential PH-1 from either Essential or Best Buy for $699, and if you’re interested in the 360-degree camera that attaches to the phone as well, it might be wise to get it, as you can get it for only $50, and that is a limited time price for this camera if you opt to purchase it with the device, it will be considerably more expensive ($199) if you decide to pick it up later on. On top of that, you can also purchase ‘Extended Care’ for $99, and with that, you’ll get two years of coverage for any accidental damage that may occur along the way. Only the Black variant of the device is currently available from Essential and Best Buy, though the white model will, hopefully, land soon as well. The Essential PH-1 was introduced back in May, and it is actually the first smartphone that Essential introduced. This handset managed to get a lot of attention from the media, not only because of its ‘bezel-less’ design, but also because it comes from Andy Rubin, the father of Android, who heads the company (Essential).

The Essential PH-1 features a 5.71-inch 2560 x 1312 LTPS IPS LCD display, along with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of non-expandable storage. The device is fueled by the Snapdragon 835 64-bit octa-core SoC, and the phone comes with a 3,040mAh battery. The device is made out of titanium and ceramic, and sports a dual 13-megapixel camera setup on the back. An 8-megapixel shooter is placed on the front side of this smartphone, and Android 7.1 Nougat comes pre-installed on the device. A fingerprint scanner is located on the back of the device, and Bluetooth 5.0 is also a part of the package. It’s also worth noting that this phone comes with a clear build of Android, so you won’t get a third party skin or anything of the sort.