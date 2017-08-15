Essential PH-1 Is Now Available For Pre-Order In Canada

The Essential PH-1 has just popped up on Telus’ website in Canada, and it is available for pre-order. Telus, for those of you who do not know, is a Canada-based carrier, and it seems like the company is taking pre-orders for the Essential’s first, and only smartphone. Now, the phone is available in only one color, Black Moon, while three other color variants have been announced by the company back in May. It is possible that Telus will sell the device in more color variants once it becomes available, but at the moment, you’re limited to only one.

The device is priced at CA$1,050 ($824), without a contract, which means that it is approximately CA$89 ($70) more expensive than in the US. Now, Telus has other options for you, if you’re interested in purchasing this phone, of course. If you opt to sign a two-year contract with the carrier, you can opt to pay CA$95 ($75) per month for two years, plus an additional one-time fee of CA$290 ($228) when you purchase the phone, or you can pay CA$85 ($67) per month for two years and CA$490 ($385) when you sign a contract. Now, Telus also mentions that the Essential PH-1 will ship your way in 3-4 weeks if you opt to pre-order it, which probably means that other Canada-based carriers will make it available for a pre-order soon, and the phone will probably launch in Canada in about a month. It’s worth noting that the US-based consumers did not get the Essential PH-1 yet either, the company is hosting an event related to this phone soon, and consumers will start getting their units soon, hopefully.

The Essential PH-1 is made out of titanium and ceramic, while it comes with a really interesting design, which puts emphasis on thin bezels. The device sports a 5.71-inch 2560 x 1312 display, along with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of non-expandable storage. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 SoC fuels this smartphone, while a 3,040mAh battery is also included in the package. Two 13-megapixel shooters can be found on the back of the Essential PH-1, while a single 8-megapixel camera is included on the front side of this smartphone. Android 7.1 Nougat comes pre-installed on the device, and Essential included a set of stereo speakers in this device as well.