Essential PH-1 Now Available On Amazon, Shipping September 1

The Essential PH-1 is now available for pre-orders on Amazon, with its listing appearing mere hours after Sprint also started accepting advanced orders on the first smartphone created by the company founded by Android creator Andy Rubin. Consumers who purchase the device on Amazon can expect it to start shipping on September 1, according to its listing, though it’s possible that this is just a placeholder date and the phone may actually be sent to people who pre-order it sooner; Essential just confirmed that those who already purchased the device from the company will see their units start shipping as early as next week and Sprint may also start sending the PH-1 to its own customers later this month, as suggested by the wireless carrier itself.

The aforementioned availability date only pertains to the Black Moon variant of the Android-powered flagship and the Pure White color option still doesn’t have a release window attached to it, though its price is listed at $691.78 on Amazon as opposed to the $699 price tag of the black version. The smartphone itself sports a 5.71-inch LTPS IPS LCD screen which wraps around its front-facing 8-megapixel camera and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 system-on-chip (SoC) and 4GB of RAM, in addition to featuring 128GB of native storage which isn’t expandable. The Essential PH-1 comes with a 3,040mAh non-removable battery and a dual camera setup entailing two 13-megapixel sensors with an aperture of f/1.9 and support for phase detection and laser autofocus.

Essential advertises its first commercially available product as a handset that’s more future-proof than its alternatives thanks to its modular design which allows for proprietary accessories to snap onto its rear plate via magnetic pins and a stock Android 7.1 experience. Earlier today, Mr. Rubin pledged that the PH-1 will receive two years of major operating system updates and three years of monthly security patches while once again reiterating that the device is meant to address some of Android’s most common issues like planned obsolescence and bloatware. Following its release in the United States, the Essential PH-1 will also make its way to multiple European countries, Japan, and possibly other markets.