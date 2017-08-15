The Essential PH-1 Hits Canada In Sep. Exclusively On TELUS

The Essential PH-1 will hit Canada in September and it will be available exclusively on TELUS, one of the country’s largest carriers. The news comes from Dave2D over on Twitter, who is also a well-known tech reviewer on YouTube, and although the tweet does not mention a specific launch date for the phone on TELUS’ network or what it will cost, pre-orders for the phone in Canada showed up on TELUS’ website earlier this morning, boasting a total cost of CA$1,050, with a ship date of three to four weeks after pre-orders are placed, which should put the official launch around the second week of September.

In addition to mentioning the general time frame of the launch for the Essential PH-1 in Canada the post also comes with an image of the device, which you can see above, and although Essential has already officially unveiled the phone this picture is a live image of the device and seems to be the best look yet as it’s fairly close up. This news also comes after a leaked internal web page was shown revealing that the Essential PH-1 is coming to Sprint this Friday, though no prices were listed in that leak, so it’s still unknown if Sprint customers will be paying the same amount for the phone as those who place a pre-order for it during Essential’s initial reservation period in the U.S.

Essential still hasn’t shared any information on when the unlocked model of the phone will be available for purchase, but Andy Rubin has stated that consumers will learn this week where they will be able to buy one. This doesn’t exactly shed much light on if any retailers other than Sprint and Essential’s own website will carry the phone, but it’s certainly possible that U.S. consumers won’t be restricted to just those two places. Having said that, Sprint could also have an exclusive on the device, timed or otherwise, when it comes to carriers and other retailers. Essential is going to be holding events on the 21st and 23rd of August, called First Look events, which will give consumers the opportunity to check out the phone up close, so those who are interested in the phone may want to try and get to one of those events.