Essential Is Now Shipping The PH-1 To Buyers

Essential is now shipping the PH-1 to buyers after a long wait following the reservation phase (which was basically just the ability to pre-order the device) that came directly after the official announcement. The phone is still up for pre-order both from Essential’s own online shop and from Amazon, though the device isn’t officially available until September 1st according to the Amazon listing. That said, the 1st is still a good week away, so there’s a pretty good chance that anyone who pre-ordered the phone as soon as they were able will get the device sometime next week, which is great news if that ends up being the case and you’re someone who falls into that category.

Tracking information for the phone will start showing up in people’s emails as of today according to Essential’s tweet announcing that shipments of the device have started. This unfortunately doesn’t mean that everyone who has pre-ordered the phone will get that email today, as Essential will no doubt be working through those orders in stages and fulfilling from the very earliest pre-orders, meaning it may still be a day or two, or three, before some users see that information come through.

All that said, with how long users have been waiting already what’s a few more days, as the phone will end up on doorsteps in due course now and the wait will likely be worth it with all that the Essential PH-1 has to offer, not the least of which are the modular capabilities, the sleek design, or the near stock Android user experience from the software. Another thing to point out is that this may be just be shipments for those in the U.S. as there doesn’t seem to be any mention of the shipments being for any specific region, and the U.S. is likely to be the country that shipments go to first seeing as Essential is based in the U.S. If you pre-ordered the Essential PH-1 regardless of where, whether it be Essential themselves or from Amazon, you may want to keep an eye on your inbox today if the email hasn’t already come through.