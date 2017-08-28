Elephone S8 Design Showcased In Official ‘First Look’ Video

The Elephone S8 is a smartphone that looks to impress with its design. While most smartphones look to impress to some degree, the Elephone S8 places much of its selling points on its design. In short, this is by definition a stylish phone. One of the clearest examples of this is the front panel which in keeping with a number of 2017 smartphones, features a bezel-less presentation. A tri-bezel-less presentation to be exact, where the two sides and the top of the front panel are all reduced significantly. Leaving the bottom of the front panel the only aspect showing any real signs of a bezel, although even that is limited too.

The design selling points do not stop there either, as the rear of the device makes use of a combination of glass and lumia effects, resulting in a more visually pleasing look. Both the front and the back portions of the Elephone S8 make use of 3D curved glass meeting in the middle with a seamless finish. The sum of which is Elephone has taken on a number of design traits with a view to creating an attractive and elegantly put-together smartphone. To further highlight this point, Elephone has also now released a new official ‘first look’ video for the Elephone S8. One which intends to showcase that the Elephone S8 looks even better in person than it does in pictures.

Design aside, the Elephone S8 is a device that is equally designed to impress when it comes to the rest of the specs. After all, not only is this a smartphone with a large 6-inch display, but the display also boasts a 2560 x 1440 resolution. Likewise, when it comes to the core specs inside, the Elephone S8 features 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, and a MediaTek Helio X25 deca-core SoC. On the camera side of things, the Elephone S8 boasts a 21-megapixel camera on the back, along with an 8-megapixel camera on the front. If all that was not enough, the Elephone S8 also comes loaded with a 4,000 mAh battery which supports fast charging, as well as the option to expand the storage when needed via microSD, 4G LTE support, and Android 7.1.1 (Nougat). More details on the Elephone S8 through the link below. Also below is the latest first look video in full.