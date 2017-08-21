Elephone S8 Available To Pre-Order August 22

The Elephone S8 becomes available to pre-order on August 22. This is the latest smartphone to come through from Elephone and one which looks to check many of the boxes when it comes to new features. Offering consumers a number of high-profile selling points, while still managing to maintain a very competitive price point.

In fact, Elephone has now detailed a number of those main features providing an oversight as to why some consumers may want to consider this as their next phone. The big one is that the Elephone S8 features a bezel-less display. In fact, this is a tri-bezel-less smartphone as the bottom portion of the front panel is the only place where you will find a bezel. The other three sides are all bezel-less sides. In addition, this is a 6-inch display which makes use of a 2560 x 1440 resolution. With the aspect ratio coming in at 92.4-percent, this results in what Elephone refers to as ‘the largest aspect ratio tri-bezel-less smartphone’ on the market. Another selling point is its general build quality. As this is a smartphone made up of a combination of glass and lumia effects. Highlighting Elephone’s continued commitment to evolving the quality of its smartphone design. While this one comes with many of the same design traits as the Elephone S7, it exceeds those traits with a more detailed and vivid design. On the performance side, the Elephone S8 comes equipped with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, ensuring a fluid and smooth user experience. For those looking for greater storage capacity, the Elephone S8 also supports microSD cards up to 500GB. Likewise, this is a USB Type-C equipped smartphone, which means in addition to being a reversible port, data transfer speeds will also be increased compared to microUSB-equipped phones. Last but not least, the Elephone S8 comes loaded with a 21-megapixel camera along with a Sony IMX220 image processor. So images taken are expected to be of a high quality.

To recap the specs and fill in any gaps, the Elephone S8 features a 6-inch display along with a 2560 x 1440 resolution. Inside, the Elephone S8 comes loaded with 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, and is powered by a MediaTek Helio X25 deca-core SoC. Cameras include a 21-megapixel rear camera, along with an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. Additional features include 4G LTE support, a 4,000 mAh fast charge-supported battery, expandable storage support (up to 512GB), dual SIM-support, and Android 7.1.1. More details on the Elephone S8 available through the links below.