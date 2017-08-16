Elephone Highlights How The P8 Meets The Needs Of Consumers

The Elephone P8 is part of the latest breed of Elephone smartphones and is now available to buy through a number of online retailers. When it comes to why you might want to consider this as your next smartphone, according to Elephone, the cameras are likely to be one of the reasons. In fact, again according to Elephone, in China this is the top rated feature that consumers look at when considering a new smartphone purchase. A point Elephone highlights by drawing on a Chinese marketing survey which reportedly showed that 88-percent of those surveyed check the camera features and functions before anything else.

On that note, the Elephone P8 is a smartphone that comes comes loaded with a 21-megapixel rear camera. While the front-facing camera comes in an 8-megapixel from. To highlight the image quality on offer with the Elephone P8, Elephone provided the sample images below, which show the Elephone P8 working in a variety of different environments, including low-light conditions.

Cameras aside, the Elephone P8 comes with a pretty good spec list overall. As this is a smartphone that features a 5.5-inch display along with a 1920 x 1080 resolution. Inside, the Elephone P8 comes loaded with 6GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, and is powered by a MediaTek Helio P25 octa-core processor. A combination which Elephone points out means the Elephone P8 is more than capable at multi-tasking and handling performance-demanding situations. For instance, Elephone notes that the P8 is able to run more than 40 apps at the same time and without encountering any performance issues or stuttering. Additional features worth noting include a fingerprint sensor, the option to expand the storage via microSD (up to 128GB), 4G LTE support, a 3,600 mAh battery, and Android 7.0 (Nougat). Of course, this is not the only P8 model around as the company also does have the Elephone P8 Mini available to buy. Although the mini version is designed to be a less premium version with Elephone noting that the Elephone P8 has so far proven to be a significantly more popular option with consumers. Those interested in finding out more about the Elephone P8, or picking one up, can do so through the links below.