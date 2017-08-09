Electronics Deals – Aug. 9th, 2017: Nexus 6, Galaxy S7 Edge & More

Today, Amazon’s Gold Box is full of new jewelry to pick up for your significant other. But also the Nexus 6. Now this smartphone is a bit of a tough one to recommend, since it is a bit older, being released in 2014, it’s no longer receiving updates. But it is still a great device, and it has some top-notch specs still – unsurprisingly. And for $229, it’s a great device to pick up. The Nexus 6 has a 6-inch Quad HD display, powered by the Snapdragon 805 and 3GB of RAM. Now if you need a slightly newer device, the Galaxy S7 Edge is also on sale, for almost the same price. There’s also the LG G6, and Galaxy S8 released earlier this year that have seen price drops as well, coming in at $399 and $574 respectively.

Of course, smartphones aren’t the only things on sale today. There are plenty of battery packs from Anker, AUKEY, Tronsmart and others that are marked down today, to name a few. If you’re on the lookout for a new laptop or TV, those are also seeing discounts today. With most retailers gearing up for back to school, laptops will be heavily discounted for the majority of this month, making it a great time to pick one up.

As always, all of the expiration dates listed below are set to expire at midnight PDT, unless otherwise noted, so keep that in mind.