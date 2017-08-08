Electronics Deals – Aug. 8th, 2017: Xbox One S, LG G5 & More
There’s some good stuff in today’s deals, including the LG G5 dropping to an all new low price of just $159. That’s a great price for a great smartphone here. Additionally, the Galaxy S8 is also still about $150 off of its regular price, so if you’ve been looking for an unlocked Galaxy S8, this might just be the one to pick up. There are are some other great smartphone deals out there as well, like the LG G6 coming in at around $399.
Now when it comes to games, eBay has a pretty incredible deal on the Xbox One S. This is the 1TB model with plenty of storage for everyone, it also comes with an extra Xbox controller, the Play and Charge Kit and Forza Horizon 3 physical game, all for $269, which is an outstanding price for that bundle, and if you’ve been looking to pick up the Xbox One S, you’ll be hard pressed to find a better deal for this console at this point – unless you wait until Black Friday when virtually everything is on sale.
As always, all of the expiration dates listed below are set to expire at midnight PDT, unless otherwise noted, so keep that in mind.
Amazon has currently discounted the Galaxy S8 by $150, which is an incredible price for a great smartphone. The Galaxy S8 sports a 5.8-inch Quad HD display, powered by the Snapdragon 835 and 4GB of RAM. There is also 64GB of storage along with a micro SD card slot for expanding storage if needed and it’s all powered by a 3000mAh battery.
The LG G5 had been going for around $199 to $239 unlocked lately, but now eBay has it down to just $159, which is actually its lowest price ever. The LG G5 is still a great smartphone to pick up at $159, it sports a 5.2-inch Quad HD display, powered by the Snapdragon 820 processor and it has 4GB of RAM inside.
If you’ve been on the lookout for a good deal on the Xbox One S, eBay has you covered here. They are offering up a pretty incredible bundle here. So with the Xbox One S 1TB Console, you also get an extra controller, the Play and Charge Kit as well as the Forza Horizon 3 game. That’s a great bundle to pick up.
Smartphones & Tablets
- LG G6 (32GB, Unlocked)$449Buy Now!
- Samsung Galaxy Note 4$275Buy Now!
- Samsung G935 Galaxy S7 Edge 32GB$299Buy Now!
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0"$119Buy Now!
- Honor 6X$199Buy Now!
- Huawei Mate 9$459Buy Now!
- Samsung Galaxy Note 5$259Buy Now!
- Samsung G900 Galaxy S5$97.99Buy Now!
- Nextbit Robin$120Buy Now!
- Huawei P10 64GB$506.99Buy Now!
- Motorola Moto C Plus XT1724$169Buy Now!
- HTC U11$649Buy Now!
Mobile Accessories
- SoundLogic™ XT Universal 5-Port Rapid Charge USB Desktop Charging Tower$12.99Buy Now!
- Seneo Galaxy S8 Fast Wireless Charger$16.95Buy Now!
- AUKEY 5-Port USB Charger$14.99Buy Now!
- MEIDI Magnetic Car Mount Air Vent Multi-Angle Rotation Phone Holder$7.99Buy Now!
- Anker PowerLine USB-C to USB 3.0 Cable (10ft)$10Buy Now!
- Omaker Intelligent 6.6A / 33W 3-Port USB Car Charger$10.99Buy Now!
- TechMatte MagGrip Air Vent Magnetic Car Mount (2-Pack)$8.49Buy Now!
Audio
- JBL Flip 4$99.95Buy Now!
- Audio Technica ATH-ANC9$129Buy Now!
- Jaybird X3 In-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Sports Headphones$94.99Buy Now!
- SoundPEATS Bluetooth Headphones Wireless Earbuds$21.99Buy Now!
- Anker SoundBuds Lite Bluetooth Headphones$22.99Buy Now!
- Harman Kardon Onyx Mini Portable Bluetooth Wireless Speaker$65Buy Now!
- AKG Pro Audio K67 TIESTO DJ Headphones$40Buy Now!
- Jaybird X3 In-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Sports Headphones$95Buy Now!
Cameras & Drones
- Canon EOS 5D Mark IV DSLR Camera$3299Buy Now!
- GoPro HERO4 Silver$299Buy Now!
- Samsung Gear 360 (2017)$179Buy Now!
- Panasonic Lumix DMC-GX85 Mirrorless Camera$597Buy Now!
- Nikon D3400 DSLR Camera with 18-55mm and 70-300mm Lenses$596.95Buy Now!
- Sony Cyber-shot DSC-RX100 V Digital Camera with Free Accessory Kit$998Buy Now!
TV's & Games
- Sony Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller (in Red Magma)$42.99Buy Now!
- LG LH5750-Series 55"-Class Full HD Smart LED TV$497Buy Now!
- Nintendo Switch Gray + ARMS + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + Kingston Headset$499Buy Now!
- VIZIO SB3821-D6 SmartCast 38” 2.1 Sound Bar System$99.99Buy Now!
- Sharp Aquos LC-55LE653U 55-inch 1080p Aquomotion 120 LED Smart HDTV$399Buy Now!
- LG 50" 1080p Smart LED TV$389Buy Now!
- Turtle Beach - Stealth 520 Premium Fully Wireless Gaming Headset$72.99Buy Now!