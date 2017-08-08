Electronics Deals – Aug. 8th, 2017: Xbox One S, LG G5 & More

There’s some good stuff in today’s deals, including the LG G5 dropping to an all new low price of just $159. That’s a great price for a great smartphone here. Additionally, the Galaxy S8 is also still about $150 off of its regular price, so if you’ve been looking for an unlocked Galaxy S8, this might just be the one to pick up. There are are some other great smartphone deals out there as well, like the LG G6 coming in at around $399.

Now when it comes to games, eBay has a pretty incredible deal on the Xbox One S. This is the 1TB model with plenty of storage for everyone, it also comes with an extra Xbox controller, the Play and Charge Kit and Forza Horizon 3 physical game, all for $269, which is an outstanding price for that bundle, and if you’ve been looking to pick up the Xbox One S, you’ll be hard pressed to find a better deal for this console at this point – unless you wait until Black Friday when virtually everything is on sale.

As always, all of the expiration dates listed below are set to expire at midnight PDT, unless otherwise noted, so keep that in mind.