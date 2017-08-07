Electronics Deals – Aug. 7th, 2017: Huawei Mate 9, PlayStation 4 & More

In today’s deals, Amazon has discounted a number of High Sierra’s popular backpacks and lunch boxes, which are part of its Gold Box Deal of the Day, so this sale is only good today and ends at midnight PDT. Amazon has taken 25% off of these items and they start at $11.60 and go all the way up to $54.60. Definitely a good time to pick up a backpack or two for your kid for the school year. Also in Amazon’s Gold Box Deal of the Day, there’s a great sale on a new Hoover vacuum, which is about 49% off, making it just $89. Again this is good today only and will end at midnight PDT.

There’s plenty more great deals going on today. For example, the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus are still on sale for $575 and $675 respectively. Which is $150 off of their regular prices, so definitely a good time to pick up 2017’s hottest smartphone. On top of that, there are some other great smartphone deals including the Nextbit Robin for $120, the Galaxy S5 for $98 and much more. So if you need a new phone for the new school year, now is a great time to pick one up.

As always, all of the expiration dates listed below are set to expire at midnight PDT, unless otherwise noted, so keep that in mind.