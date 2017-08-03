Electronics Deals – Aug. 3rd: LG G5, PlayStation 4 & More

Today, many retailers are still continuing their back to school promotions by hosting quite a few discounts on different items. Like the LG G5, which will make a great device for going back to school with this year. There’s also the AUKEY 10,000mAh battery pack that would be a great back to school item. It’s a slim battery pack that can fit in your pocket and also keep your smartphone charged up so that it’s good to go all day long. There are also some other great smartphone accessories like car mounts, wall chargers and much more on sale.

If you’re looking to trick out your dorm or apartment for the school year, there’s some other great items on sale including some great big screen TV’s that should do the trick. LG has a couple of its larger 55-inch TV’s available, both in 1080p and 4K flavors that are on sale right now. Of course you can also get a great discount on a PlayStation 4. eBay has discounted that limited edition Gold PlayStation 4 Slim to just $319, that’s down from its regular price of around $399. And there’s plenty more on sale in today’s deals so make sure to hit up everything that’s below.