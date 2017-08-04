Electronics Deals – Aug. 4th, 2017: Galaxy Note 5, LG G5 & More

There are some great discounts on smartphones right now, including a few older ones like the Galaxy Note 5. While the Galaxy Note 5 may indeed be an older device, it does still offer up a great experience and actual rivals a lot of the existing flagship smartphones. The Galaxy Note 5 is available for just $259 right now, so you can pick up a new smartphone without spending an arm and a leg. Of course, there are some other options available as well like the LG G5, which has been on sale for $199 for quite a while now. And let’s not forget the Moto G5 Plus which is having a $50 discount right now on both the 32GB and 64GB models.

Of course, if you don’t need a smartphone, there are plenty of other great sales going on right now. Which allow you to save big on some fitness trackers, headphones and speakers, to name a few. The Fitbit Flex 2 is still priced at $59 which is nearly half off of the regular price. It’s also a price that the Flex 2 has been sitting at for quite some time. So if you’ve been looking for a fitness tracker, that might just be the one to pick up.