Electronics Deals – Aug. 29th, 2017: LG G6, Oculus Rift & More

eBay currently has a slew of great smartphones on sale, in case you are needing one last minute before you head back to school. This includes a slew of LG smartphones like the LG G4 for $98, or the LG G6 for $399. The LG G6 is of course the most current flagship from LG, and it coming in at $399 is an absolute steal. For that price you’re getting a metal smartphone that has a 5.7-inch display, along with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 inside and 4GB of RAM. Since it’s the US model, there’s 32GB of storage and a micro SD card slot for expanding that storage.

There are some other great products on sale today as well, like the Amazon Echo for just $99. However if you want something that’s even cheaper with Alexa, there is the brand new Eufy Genie from Anker. This one is like an Echo Dot and it’s under $30 – and it also comes with three months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free, which is a steal in its own right. On top of that, you can pick up the Oculus Rift for just $399 and much more.

As always, all of the expiration dates listed below are set to expire at midnight PDT, unless otherwise noted, so keep that in mind.