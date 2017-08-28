Electronics Deals – Aug. 28th, 2017: ECOVACS, Amazon Echo & More

Today, there are some great products that are on sale, including a slew of ECOVACS robot vacuums, which are part of Amazon’s Gold Box Deal of the Day. The DEEBOT M80 which is part of that sale, is a robot mop and robot vacuum in one, which is a rather interesting concept, and it’s under $170. So it’s definitely worth taking a look at.

On top of that, Amazon and other retailers still have some great deals, like the Huawei Mate 9 coming in at just $450, or the Galaxy Note 4 and Galaxy S6 being on sale as well as some other smartphones. The Galaxy S8 is still seeing a $150 discount right now, making it a great time to pick one up. And even though the big fight is over now, there are still some great deals on big screen TV’s from LG, VIZIO, Samsung and many more. As well as some great soundbars for those new TV’s. You can find them all down below. As well as more cameras and smart home tech which will be great in your home.

As always, all of the expiration dates listed below are set to expire at midnight PDT, unless otherwise noted, so keep that in mind.