Electronics Deals – Aug. 25th, 2017: Fitbit Charge 2, LG G6 & More

Today, there are still some great deals in smartphones and tablets. Those looking for a new smartphone can pick up the Galaxy S8 at a discounted price of just $575, that’s $150 off of its regular price. That is also for the unlocked model, which is definitely a great option especially for those that do fly a lot. On top of that, there are some great deals on the LG G6 for $399, the Galaxy Note 4, LG G5 and other smartphones as well.

Now if you’re not looking for a new smartphone, you can find the Amazon Echo for just $99, the Echo Dot for $44.99 and much more. In the area of TV’s and soundbars, you’ll find some steep discounts on Samsung and LG’s latest TV’s right now. So if you’re looking to make your home a bit more entertainment-friendly, now is a good time to pick up a new TV and get started. Of course there are also deals on some smartphone accessories like car mounts, chargers and more. There are even deals on Fitbit’s latest activity trackers that are worth checking out.

As always, all of the expiration dates listed below are set to expire at midnight PDT, unless otherwise noted, so keep that in mind.