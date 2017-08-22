Electronics Deals – Aug. 22nd, 2017: Echo Dot, Fitbit Flex & More

Today, Amazon is continuing its discounts on Echo and Fire devices, including $5 off of the Echo Dot and $10 off of the Fire 7 tablet. These are both great products to take back to school with you. For $45 you can pick up an Echo Dot and have Alexa there with you. She is great for asking questions, converting things and so much more. Additionally, she can set alarms for you, so you don’t miss that test. The Fire 7 tablet is great for watching movies and TV shows on the go. While it doesn’t have the best looking screen, it does still get the job done, which is what counts.

Other than Amazon hardware, there are some other great deals going on today as well. You can pick up Anker’s SoundCore 2 Bluetooth speaker for just $34, which is a great buy for those that need a new speaker. Additionally, you’ll find some great sales on TV’s from LG, Samsung, Sharp, Sony and so much more. If you’re looking for a new phone, there are some on sale like the Galaxy S8, LG G6, Pixel and much more.

As always, all of the expiration dates listed below are set to expire at midnight PDT, unless otherwise noted, so keep that in mind.