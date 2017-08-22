Electronics Deals – Aug. 22nd, 2017: Echo Dot, Fitbit Flex & More
Today, Amazon is continuing its discounts on Echo and Fire devices, including $5 off of the Echo Dot and $10 off of the Fire 7 tablet. These are both great products to take back to school with you. For $45 you can pick up an Echo Dot and have Alexa there with you. She is great for asking questions, converting things and so much more. Additionally, she can set alarms for you, so you don’t miss that test. The Fire 7 tablet is great for watching movies and TV shows on the go. While it doesn’t have the best looking screen, it does still get the job done, which is what counts.
Other than Amazon hardware, there are some other great deals going on today as well. You can pick up Anker’s SoundCore 2 Bluetooth speaker for just $34, which is a great buy for those that need a new speaker. Additionally, you’ll find some great sales on TV’s from LG, Samsung, Sharp, Sony and so much more. If you’re looking for a new phone, there are some on sale like the Galaxy S8, LG G6, Pixel and much more.
As always, all of the expiration dates listed below are set to expire at midnight PDT, unless otherwise noted, so keep that in mind.
Right now you can save $80 on the Amazon Echo, which brings the price down to just $99.99. That’s an amazing price for the Echo and it makes it a great time to pick one up. The Amazon Echo is a speaker that has Amazons’s Alexa assistant built in. So you can ask Alexa things like how’s the weather, what’s in the news or even have Alexa do things like start your car or turn off the lights in your home.
Amazon has currently discounted the Galaxy S8 by $150, which is an incredible price for a great smartphone. The Galaxy S8 sports a 5.8-inch Quad HD display, powered by the Snapdragon 835 and 4GB of RAM. There is also 64GB of storage along with a micro SD card slot for expanding storage if needed and it’s all powered by a 3000mAh battery.
For August, Fitbit has taken off up to $50 on its most popular fitness trackers and some of their accessories. The Fitbit Flex is $59.95 (which it has been for quite some time). The Fitbit Alta is down to $99, the Fitbit Alta HR and Charge 2 are both down to $129, the Fitbit Blaze is just $149, and replacement bands start at just $29. Now’s a great time to pick up a new Fitbit if you’re in need of one.
Smartphones & Tablets
Mobile Accessories
- AUKEY 5-Port USB Charger$14.99Buy Now!
- Mpow Bluetooth Receiver$12.79Buy Now!
- Mpow Car Phone Holder$9.99Buy Now!
- Anker 48W 4-Port USB Car Charger
Expires: Aug. 28th, 2017$13.99Buy Now!
- Anker PowerLine+ USB C to USB 3.0 cable (6ft)$10Buy Now!
- Anker SoundCore 2$33.59Buy Now!
- RAVPower 26800 Battery Pack$42.99Buy Now!
Wearables
Audio
- Jaybird X3 In-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Sports Headphones$94.99Buy Now!
- Anker SoundBuds Lite Bluetooth Headphones$22.99Buy Now!
- Jaybird X3 In-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Sports Headphones$95Buy Now!
- Audio-Technica ATH-S700BT SonicFuel Bluetooth Wireless Over-Ear Headphones$99Buy Now!
- Photive Hydra Wireless Bluetooth Speaker$29.95Buy Now!
- Sony XB950B1 Extra Bass Wireless Headphones$128Buy Now!
- Sony XB30 Portable Wireless Speaker$98Buy Now!
- Denon HEOS 1 HS2 Wireless Speaker$199Buy Now!
- Anker SoundCore 2$33.59Buy Now!
Cameras & Drones
TV's & Games
Laptops & Desktops
- Dell XPS 13 9360$1099Buy Now!
- ASUS ZenBook UX501VW 15.6in$1375Buy Now!
- ASUS Transformer Pro$949Buy Now!
- Seagate 4TB Expansion Portable External Hard Drive$119Buy Now!
- Anker Premium USB-C Mini-Dock$63Buy Now!
- Google Wifi system (set of 3)$259Buy Now!
- Samsung XE510C24-K01US Chromebook Pro$499Buy Now!
- Samsung Chromebook Plus$419Buy Now!
- ASUS Chromebook Flip C302CA-DHM4$469Buy Now!