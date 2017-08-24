Electronics Deals – Aug. 24th 2017: Amazon Echo, PlayStation 4 & More
Despite most students already being back in school there are still some great deals going on right now. Fitbit is continuing its August sale, which can get you some steep discounts on the Flex 2, Charge 2, Alta HR and other fitness trackers. Those looking for a new TV will find some great ones available, as well as some great soundbars for stepping up your home entertainment system. The PlayStation 4 and Xbox One S are also on sale right now, which are great additions to an entertainment setup as well.
Also on sale right now, you’ll find a great discount on the Amazon Echo. It’s currently available for just $99. Which is a great price for the Echo, and that’s $80 off of its regular price, making it a pretty steep discount. The Echo has Alexa inside, which is a personal assistant from Amazon that allows you to do all kinds of things, like order pizza, request an Uber, and so much more. The Echo Dot is also on sale for $44.99 right now, which is a cheaper Echo, and an easier way to get into Alexa.
As always, all of the expiration dates listed below are set to expire at midnight PDT, unless otherwise noted, so keep that in mind.
Right now you can save $80 on the Amazon Echo, which brings the price down to just $99.99. That’s an amazing price for the Echo and it makes it a great time to pick one up. The Amazon Echo is a speaker that has Amazons’s Alexa assistant built in. So you can ask Alexa things like how’s the weather, what’s in the news or even have Alexa do things like start your car or turn off the lights in your home.
Amazon has currently discounted the Galaxy S8 by $150, which is an incredible price for a great smartphone. The Galaxy S8 sports a 5.8-inch Quad HD display, powered by the Snapdragon 835 and 4GB of RAM. There is also 64GB of storage along with a micro SD card slot for expanding storage if needed and it’s all powered by a 3000mAh battery.
For August, Fitbit has taken off up to $50 on its most popular fitness trackers and some of their accessories. The Fitbit Flex is $59.95 (which it has been for quite some time). The Fitbit Alta is down to $99, the Fitbit Alta HR and Charge 2 are both down to $129, the Fitbit Blaze is just $149, and replacement bands start at just $29. Now’s a great time to pick up a new Fitbit if you’re in need of one.
The Dyson V6 is a cordless vacuum that is great for those that have animals as it does a great job at vacuuming up all of the pet hair and other things that can accumulate in the air in your home. This is especially good for those that have allergies but still want to keep their pets around.
Smartphones & Tablets
Mobile Accessories
- AUKEY 5-Port USB Charger$14.99Buy Now!
- Mpow Bluetooth Receiver$12.79Buy Now!
- Mpow Car Phone Holder$9.99Buy Now!
- Anker 48W 4-Port USB Car Charger
Expires: Aug. 28th, 2017$13.99Buy Now!
- Anker PowerLine+ USB C to USB 3.0 cable (6ft)$10Buy Now!
- Anker SoundCore 2$33.59Buy Now!
- RAVPower 26800 Battery Pack$42.99Buy Now!
Wearables
Audio
- Anker SoundBuds Lite Bluetooth Headphones$22.99Buy Now!
- Jaybird X3 In-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Sports Headphones$95Buy Now!
- Audio-Technica ATH-S700BT SonicFuel Bluetooth Wireless Over-Ear Headphones$99Buy Now!
- Photive Hydra Wireless Bluetooth Speaker$29.95Buy Now!
- Sony XB950B1 Extra Bass Wireless Headphones$128Buy Now!
- Sony XB30 Portable Wireless Speaker$98Buy Now!
- Denon HEOS 1 HS2 Wireless Speaker$199Buy Now!
Cameras & Drones
TV's & Games
- LG LH5750-Series 55"-Class Full HD Smart LED TV$497Buy Now!
- Sharp Aquos LC-55LE653U 55-inch 1080p Aquomotion 120 LED Smart HDTV$399Buy Now!
- LG 50" 1080p Smart LED TV$389Buy Now!
- Oculus Rift + Touch Virtual Reality System$399Buy Now!
- Bose SoundTouch 10$139Buy Now!
- JBL 15" Soundbar - Boost TV Compact Bluetooth Speaker System$89Buy Now!
Laptops & Desktops
- Dell XPS 13 9360$1099Buy Now!
- ASUS ZenBook UX501VW 15.6in$1375Buy Now!
- ASUS Transformer Pro$949Buy Now!
- Seagate 4TB Expansion Portable External Hard Drive$119Buy Now!
- Anker Premium USB-C Mini-Dock$63Buy Now!
- Google Wifi system (set of 3)$259Buy Now!
- Samsung XE510C24-K01US Chromebook Pro$499Buy Now!
- Samsung Chromebook Plus$419Buy Now!
- ASUS Chromebook Flip C302CA-DHM4$469Buy Now!