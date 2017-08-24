Electronics Deals – Aug. 24th 2017: Amazon Echo, PlayStation 4 & More

Despite most students already being back in school there are still some great deals going on right now. Fitbit is continuing its August sale, which can get you some steep discounts on the Flex 2, Charge 2, Alta HR and other fitness trackers. Those looking for a new TV will find some great ones available, as well as some great soundbars for stepping up your home entertainment system. The PlayStation 4 and Xbox One S are also on sale right now, which are great additions to an entertainment setup as well.

Also on sale right now, you’ll find a great discount on the Amazon Echo. It’s currently available for just $99. Which is a great price for the Echo, and that’s $80 off of its regular price, making it a pretty steep discount. The Echo has Alexa inside, which is a personal assistant from Amazon that allows you to do all kinds of things, like order pizza, request an Uber, and so much more. The Echo Dot is also on sale for $44.99 right now, which is a cheaper Echo, and an easier way to get into Alexa.

As always, all of the expiration dates listed below are set to expire at midnight PDT, unless otherwise noted, so keep that in mind.