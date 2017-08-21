Electronics Deals – Aug. 21st, 2017: Amazon Echo, Galaxy S8 & More

Rounding out the back to school season, Amazon is discounting a number of its products right now. And this includes the Amazon Echo coming in at just $99.99. That’s $80 off of its regular price. The Amazon Echo Dot is also marked down by about $5 to just $45. Both of which are great ways to get started with Alexa, for a pretty low price. A number of Amazon’s tablets are also on sale right now, including the Fire HD 8, which is marked down.

In the smartphone race, the Galaxy S8 is still on sale, about $150 off of its regular price. The LG G6, Galaxy S7, HTC 10 and many other flagships are also still on sale. Making for a great smartphone to take back to school with you this year. These are all brand new and do come with their warranties in tact, so there’s nothing to worry about there. Fitbit’s August sale is also going on, where you can pick up the Flex 2 for as low as $59. Which is worth getting to keep you active through the school year.

As always, all of the expiration dates listed below are set to expire at midnight PDT, unless otherwise noted, so keep that in mind.