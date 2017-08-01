Electronics Deals – Aug. 1st, 2017: JBL Speakers, Galaxy S8 & More

In today’s deals, Amazon has discounted a few of JBL’s most popular speakers here. And no, these aren’t their Bluetooth speakers like the JBL Flip 4 or anything like that. These are speakers that you’ll have set up in your home entertainment system and such. Which means they are pretty high-end, and they start at around $99. That’s a pretty good price for a pair of speakers, it’s the B15’s from JBL that are $99 and then the S10’s are currently priced at $139. Remember that these are for today only, so you’ll need to grab them before they are gone. They are part of Amazon’s Gold Box.

On top of that, there are some other great deals today, including the Galaxy S8 still being priced at $575, which is a fantastic price for this smartphone. The Galaxy S7 Edge is also on sale, about half the price of the Galaxy S8, but definitely worth it, especially since it is still a great smartphone, even a year after its launch. There are some other good smartphones on sale today as well, including the LG G6 for $399. Now if you’re looking for a PlayStation 4, the Slim model in limited edition gold is also on sale, coming in at $319, that’s $80 off of its regular price.