Electronics Deals – Aug. 17th, 2017: Galaxy S8, LG G6 & More

If you still haven’t done back to school shopping just yet, there are still some great deals available. Including the Galaxy S8, which is still $150 off of its regular price. And this is for an unlocked Galaxy S8, allowing you to use it on any GSM network – unfortunately it won’t work on Sprint or Verizon at this point. On top of that there is also the LG G6 which is also on sale. Another great smartphone to pick up for this upcoming school year, sporting a large 5.7-inch display in a rather small body, along with a fairly large 3300mAh battery inside.

There are some other great deals available as well. Anker has a few great accessories on sale like a 4-port USB car charger for $13.99. It also has its own 6-foot long braided USB-A to USB-C cable, which is a good one to pick up if you just got a new smartphone (as these are super durable and very long) and also great for those new laptops that are using USB-C for power, which seems to be quite a few these days.

As always, all of the expiration dates listed below are set to expire at midnight PDT, unless otherwise noted, so keep that in mind.