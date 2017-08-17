Electronics Deals – Aug. 17th, 2017: Galaxy S8, LG G6 & More
If you still haven’t done back to school shopping just yet, there are still some great deals available. Including the Galaxy S8, which is still $150 off of its regular price. And this is for an unlocked Galaxy S8, allowing you to use it on any GSM network – unfortunately it won’t work on Sprint or Verizon at this point. On top of that there is also the LG G6 which is also on sale. Another great smartphone to pick up for this upcoming school year, sporting a large 5.7-inch display in a rather small body, along with a fairly large 3300mAh battery inside.
There are some other great deals available as well. Anker has a few great accessories on sale like a 4-port USB car charger for $13.99. It also has its own 6-foot long braided USB-A to USB-C cable, which is a good one to pick up if you just got a new smartphone (as these are super durable and very long) and also great for those new laptops that are using USB-C for power, which seems to be quite a few these days.
As always, all of the expiration dates listed below are set to expire at midnight PDT, unless otherwise noted, so keep that in mind.
Amazon has currently discounted the Galaxy S8 by $150, which is an incredible price for a great smartphone. The Galaxy S8 sports a 5.8-inch Quad HD display, powered by the Snapdragon 835 and 4GB of RAM. There is also 64GB of storage along with a micro SD card slot for expanding storage if needed and it’s all powered by a 3000mAh battery.
If you’ve been on the lookout for a good deal on the Xbox One S, eBay has you covered here. They are offering up a pretty incredible bundle here. So with the Xbox One S 1TB Console, you also get an extra controller, the Play and Charge Kit as well as the Forza Horizon 3 game. That’s a great bundle to pick up.
For August, Fitbit has taken off up to $50 on its most popular fitness trackers and some of their accessories. The Fitbit Flex is $59.95 (which it has been for quite some time). The Fitbit Alta is down to $99, the Fitbit Alta HR and Charge 2 are both down to $129, the Fitbit Blaze is just $149, and replacement bands start at just $29. Now’s a great time to pick up a new Fitbit if you’re in need of one.
Smartphones & Tablets
Mobile Accessories
- SoundLogic™ XT Universal 5-Port Rapid Charge USB Desktop Charging Tower$12.99Buy Now!
- Seneo Galaxy S8 Fast Wireless Charger$16.95Buy Now!
- AUKEY 5-Port USB Charger$14.99Buy Now!
- Mpow Bluetooth Receiver$12.79Buy Now!
- RAVPower 3-Pack USB C to Micro USB 3.0 Adapter$5.99Buy Now!
- Mpow Car Phone Holder$9.99Buy Now!
- Anker 48W 4-Port USB Car Charger
Expires: Aug. 28th, 2017$13.99Buy Now!
- Anker PowerLine+ USB C to USB 3.0 cable (6ft)$10Buy Now!
Wearables
Audio
- Jaybird X3 In-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Sports Headphones$94.99Buy Now!
- Anker SoundBuds Lite Bluetooth Headphones$22.99Buy Now!
- Jaybird X3 In-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Sports Headphones$95Buy Now!
- Audio-Technica ATH-S700BT SonicFuel Bluetooth Wireless Over-Ear Headphones$99Buy Now!
- Photive Hydra Wireless Bluetooth Speaker$29.95Buy Now!
- Sony XB950B1 Extra Bass Wireless Headphones$128Buy Now!
- Sony XB30 Portable Wireless Speaker$98Buy Now!
- Denon HEOS 1 HS2 Wireless Speaker$199Buy Now!
Cameras & Drones
- Canon EOS 5D Mark IV DSLR Camera$3299Buy Now!
- GoPro HERO4 Silver
- Samsung Gear 360 (2017)$179Buy Now!
- Panasonic Lumix DMC-GX85 Mirrorless Camera$597Buy Now!
- Nikon D3400 DSLR Camera with 18-55mm and 70-300mm Lenses$596.95Buy Now!
- Sony Cyber-shot DSC-RX100 V Digital Camera with Free Accessory Kit$998Buy Now!
TV's & Games
Laptops & Desktops
- Dell XPS 13 9360$1099Buy Now!
- ASUS ZenBook UX501VW 15.6in$1375Buy Now!
- ASUS Transformer Pro$949Buy Now!
- HP ENVY Desktop, Intel Core i5-6400 Processor, 8GB Memory, 1TB Hard Drive$349Buy Now!
- Seagate 4TB Expansion Portable External Hard Drive$119Buy Now!
- Anker Premium USB-C Mini-Dock$63Buy Now!
- Google Wifi system (set of 3)$259Buy Now!
- Samsung XE510C24-K01US Chromebook Pro$499Buy Now!
- Samsung Chromebook Plus$419Buy Now!
- ASUS Chromebook Flip C302CA-DHM4$469Buy Now!
- Microsoft Surface 3 Tablet$254Buy Now!