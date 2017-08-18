Electronics Deals – Aug. 18th, 2017: Bose SoundTouch 10, Galaxy Note 5 & More
Those of you in the market for a new soundbar for your entertainment setup, there are some great options on sale today. Including the Bose SoundTouch 10. This is a great sound system to setup in your living room. And since it’s a Bose speaker, you know you’re going to get some great sound from it. There are some other options from VIZIO and Sony also available in today’s deals.
If you are looking for a new smartphone, there are still some great ones available like the Samsung Galaxy Note 5. Sure it is a somewhat older smartphone at this point, but it’s still a good choice. It is currently available unlocked for $259, and it will work on any GSM carrier like AT&T or T-Mobile. If you are looking for a new tablet for your kid, there is also the Amazon Fire 8 Kids Edition, which has a $30 discount right now. This is a great tablet for your kids as it does have parental controls built in, and also a pretty thick case around it to keep it protected from drops.
As always, all of the expiration dates listed below are set to expire at midnight PDT, unless otherwise noted, so keep that in mind.
Amazon has currently discounted the Galaxy S8 by $150, which is an incredible price for a great smartphone. The Galaxy S8 sports a 5.8-inch Quad HD display, powered by the Snapdragon 835 and 4GB of RAM. There is also 64GB of storage along with a micro SD card slot for expanding storage if needed and it’s all powered by a 3000mAh battery.
If you’ve been on the lookout for a good deal on the Xbox One S, eBay has you covered here. They are offering up a pretty incredible bundle here. So with the Xbox One S 1TB Console, you also get an extra controller, the Play and Charge Kit as well as the Forza Horizon 3 game. That’s a great bundle to pick up.
For August, Fitbit has taken off up to $50 on its most popular fitness trackers and some of their accessories. The Fitbit Flex is $59.95 (which it has been for quite some time). The Fitbit Alta is down to $99, the Fitbit Alta HR and Charge 2 are both down to $129, the Fitbit Blaze is just $149, and replacement bands start at just $29. Now’s a great time to pick up a new Fitbit if you’re in need of one.
Smartphones & Tablets
Mobile Accessories
- Seneo Galaxy S8 Fast Wireless Charger$16.95Buy Now!
- AUKEY 5-Port USB Charger$14.99Buy Now!
- Mpow Bluetooth Receiver$12.79Buy Now!
- Mpow Car Phone Holder$9.99Buy Now!
- Anker 48W 4-Port USB Car Charger
Expires: Aug. 28th, 2017$13.99Buy Now!
- Anker PowerLine+ USB C to USB 3.0 cable (6ft)$10Buy Now!
- Anker SoundCore 2$33.59Buy Now!
- RAVPower 26800 Battery Pack$42.99Buy Now!
Wearables
Audio
- Jaybird X3 In-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Sports Headphones$94.99Buy Now!
- Anker SoundBuds Lite Bluetooth Headphones$22.99Buy Now!
- Audio-Technica ATH-S700BT SonicFuel Bluetooth Wireless Over-Ear Headphones$99Buy Now!
- Photive Hydra Wireless Bluetooth Speaker$29.95Buy Now!
- Sony XB950B1 Extra Bass Wireless Headphones$128Buy Now!
- Sony XB30 Portable Wireless Speaker$98Buy Now!
- Denon HEOS 1 HS2 Wireless Speaker$199Buy Now!
Cameras & Drones
TV's & Games
Laptops & Desktops
- Dell XPS 13 9360$1099Buy Now!
- ASUS ZenBook UX501VW 15.6in$1375Buy Now!
- ASUS Transformer Pro$949Buy Now!
- Seagate 4TB Expansion Portable External Hard Drive$119Buy Now!
- Anker Premium USB-C Mini-Dock$63Buy Now!
- Google Wifi system (set of 3)$259Buy Now!
- Samsung XE510C24-K01US Chromebook Pro$499Buy Now!
- Samsung Chromebook Plus$419Buy Now!
- ASUS Chromebook Flip C302CA-DHM4$469Buy Now!