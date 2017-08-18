Electronics Deals – Aug. 18th, 2017: Bose SoundTouch 10, Galaxy Note 5 & More

Those of you in the market for a new soundbar for your entertainment setup, there are some great options on sale today. Including the Bose SoundTouch 10. This is a great sound system to setup in your living room. And since it’s a Bose speaker, you know you’re going to get some great sound from it. There are some other options from VIZIO and Sony also available in today’s deals.

If you are looking for a new smartphone, there are still some great ones available like the Samsung Galaxy Note 5. Sure it is a somewhat older smartphone at this point, but it’s still a good choice. It is currently available unlocked for $259, and it will work on any GSM carrier like AT&T or T-Mobile. If you are looking for a new tablet for your kid, there is also the Amazon Fire 8 Kids Edition, which has a $30 discount right now. This is a great tablet for your kids as it does have parental controls built in, and also a pretty thick case around it to keep it protected from drops.

As always, all of the expiration dates listed below are set to expire at midnight PDT, unless otherwise noted, so keep that in mind.