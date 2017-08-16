Electronics Deals – Aug. 16th, 2017: Sony XB30 Speaker, Fitbit Discounts & More
Back to school sales are still going strong right now. And Amazon has a great deal on the Sony XB30 Bluetooth speaker, which is currently just $98. That’s $50 off of the retail price, and it’s a great Bluetooth speaker to have in your dorm room. This speaker will provide plenty of battery life – around 8 to 10 hours of continuous playback, and also sound great while doing so. There’s also a great deal on the Denon HEOS 1 speaker, which is like a SONOS PLAY:1 but a bit cheaper.
Of course, the Fitbit August sale is still going on through the end of this month. So that you are able to get a new fitness tracker at a cheaper price. The Flex 2 is going for $59, the Alta for $99, Alta HR and Charge 2 for $129 and the Blaze for $149. Definitely a great discount for those looking to get in shape – although you did miss the time for getting your body ready for summer, but there’s always next year. On top of that, there are still some great sales on the Galaxy S8, LG G6 and other top smartphones.
As always, all of the expiration dates listed below are set to expire at midnight PDT, unless otherwise noted, so keep that in mind.
Amazon has currently discounted the Galaxy S8 by $150, which is an incredible price for a great smartphone. The Galaxy S8 sports a 5.8-inch Quad HD display, powered by the Snapdragon 835 and 4GB of RAM. There is also 64GB of storage along with a micro SD card slot for expanding storage if needed and it’s all powered by a 3000mAh battery.
If you’ve been on the lookout for a good deal on the Xbox One S, eBay has you covered here. They are offering up a pretty incredible bundle here. So with the Xbox One S 1TB Console, you also get an extra controller, the Play and Charge Kit as well as the Forza Horizon 3 game. That’s a great bundle to pick up.
For August, Fitbit has taken off up to $50 on its most popular fitness trackers and some of their accessories. The Fitbit Flex is $59.95 (which it has been for quite some time). The Fitbit Alta is down to $99, the Fitbit Alta HR and Charge 2 are both down to $129, the Fitbit Blaze is just $149, and replacement bands start at just $29. Now’s a great time to pick up a new Fitbit if you’re in need of one.
Smartphones & Tablets
Mobile Accessories
- SoundLogic™ XT Universal 5-Port Rapid Charge USB Desktop Charging Tower$12.99Buy Now!
- Seneo Galaxy S8 Fast Wireless Charger$16.95Buy Now!
- AUKEY 5-Port USB Charger$14.99Buy Now!
- Anker PowerLine USB-C to USB 3.0 Cable (10ft)$10Buy Now!
- Omaker Intelligent 6.6A / 33W 3-Port USB Car Charger$10.99Buy Now!
- TechMatte MagGrip Air Vent Magnetic Car Mount (2-Pack)$8.49Buy Now!
- Mpow Bluetooth Receiver$12.79Buy Now!
- RAVPower 3-Pack USB C to Micro USB 3.0 Adapter$5.99Buy Now!
- Mpow Car Phone Holder$9.99Buy Now!
Wearables
Audio
- Jaybird X3 In-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Sports Headphones$94.99Buy Now!
- Anker SoundBuds Lite Bluetooth Headphones$22.99Buy Now!
- Jaybird X3 In-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Sports Headphones$95Buy Now!
- Audio-Technica ATH-S700BT SonicFuel Bluetooth Wireless Over-Ear Headphones$99Buy Now!
- Photive Hydra Wireless Bluetooth Speaker$29.95Buy Now!
- Sony XB950B1 Extra Bass Wireless Headphones$128Buy Now!
- Sony XB30 Portable Wireless Speaker$98Buy Now!
- Denon HEOS 1 HS2 Wireless Speaker$199Buy Now!
Cameras & Drones
- Canon EOS 5D Mark IV DSLR Camera$3299Buy Now!
- GoPro HERO4 Silver
- Samsung Gear 360 (2017)$179Buy Now!
- Panasonic Lumix DMC-GX85 Mirrorless Camera$597Buy Now!
- Nikon D3400 DSLR Camera with 18-55mm and 70-300mm Lenses$596.95Buy Now!
- Sony Cyber-shot DSC-RX100 V Digital Camera with Free Accessory Kit$998Buy Now!
TV's & Games
Laptops & Desktops
- Dell XPS 13 9360$1099Buy Now!
- ASUS ZenBook UX501VW 15.6in$1375Buy Now!
- ASUS Transformer Pro$949Buy Now!
- HP ENVY Desktop, Intel Core i5-6400 Processor, 8GB Memory, 1TB Hard Drive$349Buy Now!
- Seagate 4TB Expansion Portable External Hard Drive$119Buy Now!
- Anker Premium USB-C Mini-Dock$63Buy Now!
- Google Wifi system (set of 3)$259Buy Now!
- Samsung XE510C24-K01US Chromebook Pro$499Buy Now!
- Samsung Chromebook Plus$419Buy Now!
- ASUS Chromebook Flip C302CA-DHM4$469Buy Now!
- Microsoft Surface 3 Tablet$254Buy Now!