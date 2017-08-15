Electronics Deals – Aug. 15th, 2017: Samsung Chromebooks, Logitech & More
Today, Amazon has a great Gold Box full of deals. This time on Logitech’s best PC accessories. These include things like the MX Anywhere 2, the MX Master and other mice. As well as keyboards, webcams and even a few speakers for your desk setup. These products don’t typically go on sale, at least not this low, so it’s a great time to pick one or two up, especially with it being back to school season and a number of students getting ready to head back for another year of school.
Speaking of back to school, there are a number of brand new Chromebooks on sale right now. Samsung’s new Chromebook Plus and Chromebook Pro are both on sale for $419 and $499 respectively. These both have 12.5-inch displays and both feature the S Pen, which is a great tool for taking notes. On top of that, the ASUS Chromebook Flip is also on sale, coming in at $469. This one is a pretty powerful one, and has 64GB of storage on top of that. So a great selection of Chromebooks on sale right now at Amazon for those heading back to school this month.
As always, all of the expiration dates listed below are set to expire at midnight PDT, unless otherwise noted, so keep that in mind.
Expires: Aug. 15th, 2017
Today’s Gold Box from Amazon discounts a number of Logitech’s PC accessories. This includes mice, keyboards, webcams and much more. The popular MX Anywhere 2 is on sale for just $39.99, which is a great price for this mouse, that is typically closer to around $39.99.
Amazon has currently discounted the Galaxy S8 by $150, which is an incredible price for a great smartphone. The Galaxy S8 sports a 5.8-inch Quad HD display, powered by the Snapdragon 835 and 4GB of RAM. There is also 64GB of storage along with a micro SD card slot for expanding storage if needed and it’s all powered by a 3000mAh battery.
If you’ve been on the lookout for a good deal on the Xbox One S, eBay has you covered here. They are offering up a pretty incredible bundle here. So with the Xbox One S 1TB Console, you also get an extra controller, the Play and Charge Kit as well as the Forza Horizon 3 game. That’s a great bundle to pick up.
For August, Fitbit has taken off up to $50 on its most popular fitness trackers and some of their accessories. The Fitbit Flex is $59.95 (which it has been for quite some time). The Fitbit Alta is down to $99, the Fitbit Alta HR and Charge 2 are both down to $129, the Fitbit Blaze is just $149, and replacement bands start at just $29. Now’s a great time to pick up a new Fitbit if you’re in need of one.
Smartphones & Tablets
Mobile Accessories
- SoundLogic™ XT Universal 5-Port Rapid Charge USB Desktop Charging Tower$12.99Buy Now!
- Seneo Galaxy S8 Fast Wireless Charger$16.95Buy Now!
- AUKEY 5-Port USB Charger$14.99Buy Now!
- Anker PowerLine USB-C to USB 3.0 Cable (10ft)$10Buy Now!
- Omaker Intelligent 6.6A / 33W 3-Port USB Car Charger$10.99Buy Now!
- TechMatte MagGrip Air Vent Magnetic Car Mount (2-Pack)$8.49Buy Now!
- Mpow Bluetooth Receiver$12.79Buy Now!
- RAVPower 3-Pack USB C to Micro USB 3.0 Adapter$5.99Buy Now!
- Mpow Car Phone Holder$9.99Buy Now!
Wearables
Audio
- JBL Flip 4$99.95Buy Now!
- Audio Technica ATH-ANC9$129Buy Now!
- Jaybird X3 In-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Sports Headphones$94.99Buy Now!
- Anker SoundBuds Lite Bluetooth Headphones$22.99Buy Now!
- Jaybird X3 In-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Sports Headphones$95Buy Now!
- Audio-Technica ATH-S700BT SonicFuel Bluetooth Wireless Over-Ear Headphones$99Buy Now!
- Photive Hydra Wireless Bluetooth Speaker$29.95Buy Now!
- Sony XB950B1 Extra Bass Wireless Headphones$128Buy Now!
Cameras & Drones
- Canon EOS 5D Mark IV DSLR Camera$3299Buy Now!
- GoPro HERO4 Silver
- Samsung Gear 360 (2017)$179Buy Now!
- Panasonic Lumix DMC-GX85 Mirrorless Camera$597Buy Now!
- Nikon D3400 DSLR Camera with 18-55mm and 70-300mm Lenses$596.95Buy Now!
- Sony Cyber-shot DSC-RX100 V Digital Camera with Free Accessory Kit$998Buy Now!
TV's & Games
Laptops & Desktops
- Seagate Backup Plus 4TB Desktop External Hard Drive$89.99Buy Now!
- Dell XPS 13 9360$1099Buy Now!
- ASUS ZenBook UX501VW 15.6in$1375Buy Now!
- ASUS Transformer Pro$949Buy Now!
- HP ENVY Desktop, Intel Core i5-6400 Processor, 8GB Memory, 1TB Hard Drive$349Buy Now!
- Seagate 4TB Expansion Portable External Hard Drive$119Buy Now!
- SteelSeries Rival 500 MMO / MOBA 15-Button Programmable Gaming Mouse$64Buy Now!
- Seagate Backup Plus Slim 2TB Portable External Hard Drive$69Buy Now!
- Anker Premium USB-C Mini-Dock$63Buy Now!
- Google Wifi system (set of 3)$259Buy Now!
- Samsung XE510C24-K01US Chromebook Pro$499Buy Now!
- Samsung Chromebook Plus$419Buy Now!
- ASUS Chromebook Flip C302CA-DHM4$469Buy Now!