Electronics Deals – Aug. 15th, 2017: Samsung Chromebooks, Logitech & More

Today, Amazon has a great Gold Box full of deals. This time on Logitech’s best PC accessories. These include things like the MX Anywhere 2, the MX Master and other mice. As well as keyboards, webcams and even a few speakers for your desk setup. These products don’t typically go on sale, at least not this low, so it’s a great time to pick one or two up, especially with it being back to school season and a number of students getting ready to head back for another year of school.

Speaking of back to school, there are a number of brand new Chromebooks on sale right now. Samsung’s new Chromebook Plus and Chromebook Pro are both on sale for $419 and $499 respectively. These both have 12.5-inch displays and both feature the S Pen, which is a great tool for taking notes. On top of that, the ASUS Chromebook Flip is also on sale, coming in at $469. This one is a pretty powerful one, and has 64GB of storage on top of that. So a great selection of Chromebooks on sale right now at Amazon for those heading back to school this month.

As always, all of the expiration dates listed below are set to expire at midnight PDT, unless otherwise noted, so keep that in mind.