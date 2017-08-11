Electronics Deals – Aug. 11th, 2017: Xbox One S, Fitbit Flex 2 & More

Amazon has discounted a rather interesting product in its Gold Box today. And that’s an international travel adapter kit. This is very useful for those that do a lot of traveling, whether that’s to Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia or even Australia. You need to make sure you have the right adapters so you can charge things like your laptop or your smartphone. And this kit is just $18.99 which is an absolute steal. But of course it’s only good today.

Retailers are still continuing with their back to school sales, and there are some pretty great sales going on today. Including the Fitbit Flex 2 for just $59.95. That’s a great price for a great wearable. The Flex 2 is typically $99.95, but lately it has been going for $59.95 surprisingly. There’s also a great deal on the Xbox One S which comes with a few games and an extra controller. This would make a great addition to any dorm room for the upcoming school year. Finally, there are some great smartphones and headphones on sale, some of which expire today.

As always, all of the expiration dates listed below are set to expire at midnight PDT, unless otherwise noted, so keep that in mind.