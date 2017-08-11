Electronics Deals – Aug. 11th, 2017: Xbox One S, Fitbit Flex 2 & More
Amazon has discounted a rather interesting product in its Gold Box today. And that’s an international travel adapter kit. This is very useful for those that do a lot of traveling, whether that’s to Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia or even Australia. You need to make sure you have the right adapters so you can charge things like your laptop or your smartphone. And this kit is just $18.99 which is an absolute steal. But of course it’s only good today.
Retailers are still continuing with their back to school sales, and there are some pretty great sales going on today. Including the Fitbit Flex 2 for just $59.95. That’s a great price for a great wearable. The Flex 2 is typically $99.95, but lately it has been going for $59.95 surprisingly. There’s also a great deal on the Xbox One S which comes with a few games and an extra controller. This would make a great addition to any dorm room for the upcoming school year. Finally, there are some great smartphones and headphones on sale, some of which expire today.
As always, all of the expiration dates listed below are set to expire at midnight PDT, unless otherwise noted, so keep that in mind.
Amazon has currently discounted the Galaxy S8 by $150, which is an incredible price for a great smartphone. The Galaxy S8 sports a 5.8-inch Quad HD display, powered by the Snapdragon 835 and 4GB of RAM. There is also 64GB of storage along with a micro SD card slot for expanding storage if needed and it’s all powered by a 3000mAh battery.
The LG G5 had been going for around $199 to $239 unlocked lately, but now eBay has it down to just $159, which is actually its lowest price ever. The LG G5 is still a great smartphone to pick up at $159, it sports a 5.2-inch Quad HD display, powered by the Snapdragon 820 processor and it has 4GB of RAM inside.
If you’ve been on the lookout for a good deal on the Xbox One S, eBay has you covered here. They are offering up a pretty incredible bundle here. So with the Xbox One S 1TB Console, you also get an extra controller, the Play and Charge Kit as well as the Forza Horizon 3 game. That’s a great bundle to pick up.
Expires: Aug. 11th, 2017
In Amazon’s Gold Box Deal of the Day today, Poweradd’s World International Travel Adapter Kits are on sale. This is a great kit to pick up if you do a lot of traveling, as it’ll allow you to use your smartphone or tablet or even your laptop in another country, seeing as not every country uses the same wall outlets.
Smartphones & Tablets
- Samsung Galaxy Note 4$275Buy Now!
- Samsung G935 Galaxy S7 Edge 32GB$299Buy Now!
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0"$119Buy Now!
- LG G6 (32GB, Unlocked)$449Buy Now!
- Honor 6X$199Buy Now!
- Huawei Mate 9$459Buy Now!
- Samsung Galaxy Note 5$259Buy Now!
- Samsung G900 Galaxy S5$97.99Buy Now!
- Nextbit Robin$120Buy Now!
- Huawei P10 64GB$506.99Buy Now!
- HTC U11$649Buy Now!
Mobile Accessories
- SoundLogic™ XT Universal 5-Port Rapid Charge USB Desktop Charging Tower$12.99Buy Now!
- Seneo Galaxy S8 Fast Wireless Charger$16.95Buy Now!
- AUKEY 5-Port USB Charger$14.99Buy Now!
- MEIDI Magnetic Car Mount Air Vent Multi-Angle Rotation Phone Holder$7.99Buy Now!
- Anker PowerLine USB-C to USB 3.0 Cable (10ft)$10Buy Now!
- Omaker Intelligent 6.6A / 33W 3-Port USB Car Charger$10.99Buy Now!
- TechMatte MagGrip Air Vent Magnetic Car Mount (2-Pack)$8.49Buy Now!
Wearables
Audio
- JBL Flip 4$99.95Buy Now!
- Audio Technica ATH-ANC9$129Buy Now!
- Jaybird X3 In-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Sports Headphones$94.99Buy Now!
- SoundPEATS Bluetooth Headphones Wireless Earbuds$21.99Buy Now!
- Anker SoundBuds Lite Bluetooth Headphones$22.99Buy Now!
- Harman Kardon Onyx Mini Portable Bluetooth Wireless Speaker$65Buy Now!
- AKG Pro Audio K67 TIESTO DJ Headphones$40Buy Now!
- Jaybird X3 In-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Sports Headphones$95Buy Now!
- Audio-Technica ATH-S700BT SonicFuel Bluetooth Wireless Over-Ear Headphones$99Buy Now!
Cameras & Drones
- Canon EOS 5D Mark IV DSLR Camera$3299Buy Now!
- GoPro HERO4 Silver$299Buy Now!
- Samsung Gear 360 (2017)$179Buy Now!
- Panasonic Lumix DMC-GX85 Mirrorless Camera$597Buy Now!
- Nikon D3400 DSLR Camera with 18-55mm and 70-300mm Lenses$596.95Buy Now!
- Sony Cyber-shot DSC-RX100 V Digital Camera with Free Accessory Kit$998Buy Now!
TV's & Games
- Sony Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller (in Red Magma)$42.99Buy Now!
- LG LH5750-Series 55"-Class Full HD Smart LED TV$497Buy Now!
- Nintendo Switch Gray + ARMS + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + Kingston Headset$499Buy Now!
- VIZIO SB3821-D6 SmartCast 38” 2.1 Sound Bar System$99.99Buy Now!
- Sharp Aquos LC-55LE653U 55-inch 1080p Aquomotion 120 LED Smart HDTV$399Buy Now!
- LG 50" 1080p Smart LED TV$389Buy Now!
- Turtle Beach - Stealth 520 Premium Fully Wireless Gaming Headset$72.99Buy Now!