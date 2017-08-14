Electronics Deals – Aug. 14th, 2017: Seagate Hard Drives, Fitbit Discounts & More

Today, Amazon has discounted a number of gaming PC’s as well as gaming parts for those that are hardcore gamers out there. This is part of Amazon’s Gold Box Deal of the Day, so it’ll only be available while supplies last, and today only. On top of that, Amazon has also discounted it’s 7-inch and 8-inch Fire HD Kids Edition tablets by $30 each. Making it a great time to pick one up for your child before school starts in the next few weeks (depending on your school).

If you didn’t get your summer body ready for this summer, Fitbit is helping you get ready for next summer by discounting all of its products. Fitbit has discounted its Alta, Alta HR, Charge 2, Blaze, and Flex 2 trackers by up to $50 for the month of August. So if you have been looking to pick up a Fitbit or a fitness tracker in general, now is definitely the time to pick one up. The most interesting of the bunch is definitely the Flex 2 since it is the cheapest, and also is waterproof and can track your swimming – the only fitness tracker capable of doing this.

As always, all of the expiration dates listed below are set to expire at midnight PDT, unless otherwise noted, so keep that in mind.