Electronics Deals – Aug. 14th, 2017: Seagate Hard Drives, Fitbit Discounts & More
Today, Amazon has discounted a number of gaming PC’s as well as gaming parts for those that are hardcore gamers out there. This is part of Amazon’s Gold Box Deal of the Day, so it’ll only be available while supplies last, and today only. On top of that, Amazon has also discounted it’s 7-inch and 8-inch Fire HD Kids Edition tablets by $30 each. Making it a great time to pick one up for your child before school starts in the next few weeks (depending on your school).
If you didn’t get your summer body ready for this summer, Fitbit is helping you get ready for next summer by discounting all of its products. Fitbit has discounted its Alta, Alta HR, Charge 2, Blaze, and Flex 2 trackers by up to $50 for the month of August. So if you have been looking to pick up a Fitbit or a fitness tracker in general, now is definitely the time to pick one up. The most interesting of the bunch is definitely the Flex 2 since it is the cheapest, and also is waterproof and can track your swimming – the only fitness tracker capable of doing this.
As always, all of the expiration dates listed below are set to expire at midnight PDT, unless otherwise noted, so keep that in mind.
Amazon has currently discounted the Galaxy S8 by $150, which is an incredible price for a great smartphone. The Galaxy S8 sports a 5.8-inch Quad HD display, powered by the Snapdragon 835 and 4GB of RAM. There is also 64GB of storage along with a micro SD card slot for expanding storage if needed and it’s all powered by a 3000mAh battery.
If you’ve been on the lookout for a good deal on the Xbox One S, eBay has you covered here. They are offering up a pretty incredible bundle here. So with the Xbox One S 1TB Console, you also get an extra controller, the Play and Charge Kit as well as the Forza Horizon 3 game. That’s a great bundle to pick up.
Expires: August 14th, 2017
In Amazon’s Gold Box Deal of the Day today, the company has discounted a number of Gaming PC’s, components, routers and much more. This includes the likes of the Razer Blade Stealth, which is one of the best gaming PC’s out there for the money, and now it’s even cheaper than before. Remember that these are only good today, through midnight PST.
For August, Fitbit has taken off up to $50 on its most popular fitness trackers and some of their accessories. The Fitbit Flex is $59.95 (which it has been for quite some time). The Fitbit Alta is down to $99, the Fitbit Alta HR and Charge 2 are both down to $129, the Fitbit Blaze is just $149, and replacement bands start at just $29. Now’s a great time to pick up a new Fitbit if you’re in need of one.
